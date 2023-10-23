Sean Strickland discusses potential title fight with Khamzat Chimaev: “Getting a decision with a welterweight off the couch is not f**king earning it”

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has questioned whether or not Khamzat Chimaev has earned a shot at the title.

Last weekend at UFC 294, Khamzat Chimaev went head-to-head with Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of the evening. It was a competitive, hard-fought contest, with Chimaev eventually doing enough to earn the decision win. Usman pushed him all the way, but that didn’t prevent ‘Borz’ from getting the job done.

As a result, it appears as if Khamzat will now be the next contender for the aforementioned middleweight championship. Sean Strickland is currently the champ after he was able to dethrone Israel Adesanya last month.

During an interview after UFC 294, Strickland gave his thoughts on the man who could well be his next opponent.