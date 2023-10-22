Dana White confirms UFC is interested in signing former Bellator title challenger Michael Page: “He’s interested too”

Michael Page & UFC Express Mutual Interest In Deal

Dana White was asked about the interest level in signing Michael Page to a contract during the UFC 294 post-fight press conference. The UFC boss confirmed that there is interest in both sides (via MMAFighting).

“He’s a kid that we’re definitely interested in,” White said Saturday night when asked about the UFC potentially signing Page. “He’s interested too. Possibly.”

Page was interviewed on Israel Adesanya’s official YouTube channel earlier this year. During the interview, “MVP” discussed possibly signing with the UFC. He sounded optimistic about how he would fare under the UFC banner, and said he’d take the Michael Chandler route (h/t MMAMania).

“Can I see myself there [UFC]? 100 percent,” Page said.

“I want top five, top 10 max. I don’t feel like I need to prove myself all over again,” he continued. “I just want to go in there … and we’ve seen it with Michael Chandler. He went in there, fought a top 10 Dan Hooker, great first win for him that just sprung him into title contention. That is the route I see myself in. I don’t see it in any other way. I don’t need a warm-up fight, and it’s not like I’ve been out of the game for ages. I’m ready to go now.”