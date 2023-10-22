Dana White confirms UFC is interested in signing former Bellator title challenger Michael Page: “He’s interested too”

By Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that there is interest in bringing Michael Page onboard.

Michael Page

Page was last seen in action inside the Bellator cage back in March. He defeated Goiti Yamauchi via TKO in just 26 seconds. It was the final fight of Page’s Bellator deal, and he’s now a free agent. Page has recently gotten chummy with White, and he even attended the UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi. This has sparked speculation that “MVP” could be UFC bound.

RELATED: PHOTO | MICHAEL VENOM PAGE MEETS WITH DANA WHITE AMID RUMORS OF UFC SIGNING

Michael Page & UFC Express Mutual Interest In Deal

Dana White was asked about the interest level in signing Michael Page to a contract during the UFC 294 post-fight press conference. The UFC boss confirmed that there is interest in both sides (via MMAFighting).

“He’s a kid that we’re definitely interested in,” White said Saturday night when asked about the UFC potentially signing Page. “He’s interested too. Possibly.”

Page was interviewed on Israel Adesanya’s official YouTube channel earlier this year. During the interview, “MVP” discussed possibly signing with the UFC. He sounded optimistic about how he would fare under the UFC banner, and said he’d take the Michael Chandler route (h/t MMAMania).

“Can I see myself there [UFC]? 100 percent,” Page said.

“I want top five, top 10 max. I don’t feel like I need to prove myself all over again,” he continued. “I just want to go in there … and we’ve seen it with Michael Chandler. He went in there, fought a top 10 Dan Hooker, great first win for him that just sprung him into title contention. That is the route I see myself in. I don’t see it in any other way. I don’t need a warm-up fight, and it’s not like I’ve been out of the game for ages. I’m ready to go now.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje wants title shot against Islam Makhachev following UFC 294: "It's a fresh matchup"

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alex Volkanovski couldn't pull the trigger in UFC 294 rematch with Islam Makhachev: "It just felt a little weird"

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2023

Alex Volkanovski admits he hesitated in his UFC 294 rematch against Islam Makhachev and he paid for it.

Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa slams Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 294 performance against Kamaru Usman: "He looked terrible"

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2023

Paulo Costa is not impressed with Khamzat Chimaev following his UFC 294 win over Kamaru Usman.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White mulls potential plan to rebook Charles Oliveira fight: “I don’t think it’s a good idea”

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2023

Islam Makhachev isn’t gung-ho over the idea of a rematch with Charles Oliveira, but he’s willing to go through with it.

Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor calls foul on Islam Makhachev’s stoppage win over Alexander Volkanovski: “Back of the head shots are not good”

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2023

Conor McGregor was paying attention to the UFC 294 headliner between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski.

Dillon Danis Dana White

Dillon Danis sends message to UFC CEO Dana White following Bellator release: “We about to make a lot of money”

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2023
Dana White
Johnny Walker

Dana White chimes in on doctor stoppage in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker fight at UFC 294: "The guy’s inexperienced"

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Dana White has shared his thoughts on the controversial doctor stoppage in today’s Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker fight at UFC 294.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman reacts following majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Kamaru Usman has reacted following his majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in today’s UFC 294 co-main event.

Alex Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski reflects on decision to accept short notice rematch with Islam Makhachev

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski spoke about his decision to accept a short notice fight with Islam Makhachev following the conclusion of today’s UFC 294 event.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Dana White states his intentions for Islam Makhachev's next UFC title defense

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Dana White already has an opponent in mind for Islam Makhachev following today’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi.