Israel Adesanya says his story with Alex Pereira is officially over: “They can f*cking get off my d*ck now”

By Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes his story with Alex Pereira is over.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira

‘Poatan’ is currently slated to return to the cage in the main event of UFC 307 on Saturday. Back for the first time since a stoppage win over Jiri Prochazka in June, Alex Pereira will face Khalil Rountree Jr. For his part, the latter is coming off a December knockout victory over former title challenger Anthony Smith.

Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya previewed UFC 307. There, ‘The Last Stylebender’ picked Alex Pereira to defeat Khalil Rountree Jr. However, Adesanya added that if ‘The War Horse’ could upset the Brazilian, it would take some of the focus off of their rivalry.

As many fans are aware, the two middleweights have fought four times across two different sports. Last year in April, Israel Adesanya handed Alex Pereira a second-round knockout loss, which is still his only UFC defeat. While there have been teases about a trilogy fight in MMA, it appears that won’t happen.

Israel Adesanya opens up on rivalry with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 307

In the video on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya added that his “story” with Alex Pereira is over. With that in mind, it seems clear that the ‘The Last Stylebender’ doesn’t believe the two will fight again. For what it’s worth, Pereira has also spoken positively about Adesanya several times since their rematch last year.

“I’m going to go Alex Pereira by second-round finish.” Israel Adesanya stated during the video previewing UFC 307’s main event. “Look, if Khalil does it, it would f*cking shock the world. But also, it would be like, well, someone else has done it. Then, they can get off my f*cking d*ck [now]. Go deal with that now.”

He concluded, “Go have that story, you know what I’m saying? My story with him is over.”

What do you make of these comments from Israel Adesanya? Are you excited for Alex Pereira’s UFC 307 return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

