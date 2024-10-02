Terence Crawford explains why he turned down two-fight offer against Conor McGregor

By Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Terence Crawford said he turned down a two-fight offer to face Conor McGregor.

Terence Crawford and Conor McGregor

McGregor recently was doing a livestream and claimed he was in talks to fight Crawford. The deal would be one in MMA and one in boxing.

“Crawford is very slick, he also has a wrestling background pedigree. You know they’re always talking to me about bouts. I’ve already boxed a boxer, and the best boxer in MMA is me. You know what I mean? I generate the most. We were talking back and forth about a two-fight deal,” McGregor said on the livestream.

Now, after Conor McGregor’s comments, Terence Crawford was asked if that was true. The undefeated champion boxer says there were talks for them to fight, but he turned it down as he didn’t have any interest in going to MMA.

“I told Conor, ‘Hell no’. They called me and they offered me the fight and me and Conor got on the phone and started trying to figure something out,” Terence Crawford said to Bernie The Boxer. “And I told him, ‘Man I ain’t getting into no Octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbow me and shit.’ He started laughing and shit and he said ‘Man, I respect it. ‘You respect my sport just like I respect your sport and you understand that if you get in an Octagon you’re going to be at a disadvantage.

Terence Crawford is not interested in MMA

“‘Just like if I get into the boxing ring with you, I’m going to be at a disadvantage’. But he was like, ‘We will make a shit ton of money’. I said, ‘Yeah, sometimes it ain’t about the money, I can make money but you ain’t about to be kicking me, dude’. Kicks and elbows man that s*** ain’t no joke,” Crawford continued.

Had Terence Crawford agreed, the two-fight deal between him and Conor McGregor would have been massive. Although both would have had a major advantage when they boxed or fought in MMA, it would have been intriguing. However, the undefeated boxer didn’t see a need to do it.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

