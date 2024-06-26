Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2: “Expect a different approach…”

By Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is expecting fireworks when Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka run it back this Saturday.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka

The UFC light heavyweight title is on the line once again when Pereira and Procházka clash in a highly anticipated rematch to cap off UFC 303. The fight came together on weeks’ notice after Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from the card due to an injury.

Pereira defeated Procházka for the then-vacant title at UFC 294 in November. Procházka got back into the title conversation with an impressive come-from-behind win at UFC 300.

Adesanya is familiar with Pereira’s style after four total fights during their combat sports careers. Despite his familiarity, he feels Procházka will exact his revenge at UFC 303.

Israel Adesanya weighs in on Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Adesanya gave his analysis on the Pereira vs. Procházka rematch.

“I’m going to go Jiri, because we’re the chosen few,” Adesnaya predicted. “But also, I think he might have learned from his mistake, because people don’t understand, and it also makes things interesting — if [Jiri wins] then it’s a trifecta, a trilogy…

“The approach from both fighters will be different because they both know what could happen. Alex knows he can get taken down and controlled, and Jiri knows he can get knocked out. But also, Alex knows he can get touched and hurt by Jiri. More calculated, slower, because also they are taking this on short notice.”

Pereira is unbeaten since making the full-time move to the UFC light heavyweight division in 2023. He’s defeated the likes of Jamahal Hill and Jan Blachowicz during his eventful 205lb stint.

Procházka is looking to recapture the magic that earned him the UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Glover Teixeira, Pereira’s mentor, at UFC 275. He vacated the belt just months later after suffering a significant shoulder injury.

Adesanya will be watching all of the action at UFC 303 as he prepares for his UFC return in August. Time will tell if Pereira will retain the belt, or if a new champion will be crowned.

