UFC 303 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 title fight

By Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

In the main event of UFC 303, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira looks to defend his belt in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a slight -142 favorite while the challenger is a +112 underdog on FanDuel.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the light heavyweight title fight that was made on short notice. The pros expect Pereira to use his leg kicks again and eventually land a KO shot.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks for Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2:

Jeremy Kennedy, Bellator featherweight: I think Pereira will get it done again, chop down Jiri’s legs then catch him with punches. But, that is all depending on how both of them come into it on short notice, I feel like Jiri is the more disciplined year-round fighter and is always in camp which will help him out.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: Alex Pereira will catch and hurt Jiri Prochazka, similar to what he did in the first fight. His power and leg kicks are too much.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Pereira will KO him again. Jiri will have a hard time with the leg kicks like he did in the first fight. The short notice makes it interesting though as you aren’t sure how much training they both were doing.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Jiri Prochazka by KO. And New.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Pereira. He won the first fight, looked good and I think he knocks Prochazka out again.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: I’ve never been a huge fan of Jiri, I think that wild style you eventually start to figure it out. It is weird at first and takes time to figure it out. But, we saw Alex Pereira beat him and figure it out in the first one. I think he uses his leg kicks to slow Prochazka down again and get another KO.

