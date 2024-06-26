UFC 303 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks for Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2:

Jeremy Kennedy, Bellator featherweight: I think Pereira will get it done again, chop down Jiri’s legs then catch him with punches. But, that is all depending on how both of them come into it on short notice, I feel like Jiri is the more disciplined year-round fighter and is always in camp which will help him out.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: Alex Pereira will catch and hurt Jiri Prochazka, similar to what he did in the first fight. His power and leg kicks are too much.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Pereira will KO him again. Jiri will have a hard time with the leg kicks like he did in the first fight. The short notice makes it interesting though as you aren’t sure how much training they both were doing.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Jiri Prochazka by KO. And New.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Pereira. He won the first fight, looked good and I think he knocks Prochazka out again.

Andre Petroski, UFC middleweight: I’ve never been a huge fan of Jiri, I think that wild style you eventually start to figure it out. It is weird at first and takes time to figure it out. But, we saw Alex Pereira beat him and figure it out in the first one. I think he uses his leg kicks to slow Prochazka down again and get another KO.