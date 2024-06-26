Payton Talbott explains “underlying tension” with Sean O’Malley ahead of UFC 303 return

Undefeated UFC bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott feels Sean O’Malley knows he’s on the verge of appearing on the champ’s radar.

Talbott will face Yanis Ghemmouri as part of the UFC 303 preliminary card this Saturday in Las Vegas. The former Dana White’s Contender Series standout will look to move to 3-0 in his promotional tenure after wins over Nick Aguirre and Cameron Saaiman.

Talbott is one of the most hyped prospects in bantamweight history, and arguably the most hyped since O’Malley’s rise off of DWCS. ‘Suga’ secured the bantamweight title and is now one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Payton Talbott’s talent is undoubtable, and he could be a potential opponent for Sean O’Malley down the line. After a series of brief social media back-and-forths, Talbott is embracing the tensions rising with the bantamweight titleholder.