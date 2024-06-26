Shara Magomedov challenges Kevin Holland to a fight at UFC Denver: “My Pirate ship has sailed to the shores of America”

By Susan Cox - June 26, 2024

Shara Magomedov has challenged Kevin Holland to a fight at UFC Denver.

Shara Magomedov, UFC

UFC Denver takes place on Saturday, July 13th at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Shara Magomedov (13-0 MMA) is hot off his knockout victory over Antonio Trocoli (12-4 MMA) in a middleweight bout this past Saturday at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Following the victory, and wasting no time, the undefeated 30-year-old called out Kevin Holland (26-11 MMA).

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Shara Magomedov put out the challenge to Holland saying:

“I challenge you to a fight, you told me come to America and that we will fight. My Pirate ship has sailed to the shores of America, now it’s time to board your ship, let’s fight for glory.”

To which Holland responded on ‘Instagram’:

“If the boss likes it, I love it and by the looks of it he liked it. About time, see you in mountains.”

 

It should be noted that Holland also took to Instagram promoting a middleweight fight with Jared Cannonier (17-7 MMA) on July 13th. The UFC has not confirmed any fight between ‘The Killa Gorilla’ and ‘Trailblazer’.

‘Trailblazer’ last fought and defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-8 MMA) by technical submission earlier this month at UFC 302 and was awarded a fight-of-the-night bonus. With the win, he succeeded in putting his last two losses in the rear-view mirror.

Would you like to see Shara Magomedov vs. Kevin Holland next? Do you think Holland could be the one to hand the Russian his first loss in the Octagon?

