Dana White “absolutely” wants to book an immediate rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya after UFC 293

By Chris Taylor - September 10, 2023

Dana White “absolutely” wants to book an immediate rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya after last night’s UFC 293 event.

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Rematch

Strickland (28-5 MMA) challenged Adesanya (24-3 MMA) for the promotion’s undisputed middleweight title in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Sydney, Australia.

Although he was a massive underdog, Sean Strickland ultimately proved his doubters wrong, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision win over Israel Adesanya to become the new UFC middleweight champion of the world.

It was an incredible performance from Strickland, one which saw him drop ‘Stylebender‘ with a right hand in the late stages of the opening round.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, UFC, Pros React

Despite receiving an immediate rematch following his previous title loss to Alex Pereira and having gone just 4-3 over his past seven Octagon appearances, UFC President Dana White believes Izzy “absolutely” deserves an immediate rematch against Strickland.

“I think you do the rematch, absolutely,” White told the media. “The rematch is interesting. That could be the thing, too. When you think about you’re going into the [Alex] Pereira fight, such a big fight, and you’ve been in there with this guy so many times, and then you overlook Strickland. You come in and I don’t know. I don’t know the answers to these questions, but Israel does, and I’m looking forward to hearing it.”

Dana White continued (h/t MMAMania):

“Israel looked like he was in slow motion. He looked like he couldn’t get off. He looked like he was really stiff tonight. He looked very slow. Only Israel knows what’s going on, there are a million things that could have gone wrong. Some days, you wake up, and you’re just not there. He looked bone-dry tonight, standing up really tall. He looked very slow. He looked like he couldn’t get off at all. Even in the fifth round, when everybody knew he needed a knockout to win the fight, there was no sense of urgency to try to finish the fight.”

Do you agree with Dana White that Israel Adesanya should receive an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland? If not, who would you like the see Strickland fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC UFC 293

Related

Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5

Alex Volkanovski responds after Conor McGregor suggests he would make “quick work” of him at featherweight: “Let’s do it at UFC 300”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023
Joe Rogan, Jake Paul
UFC

Watch | UFC commentator Joe Rogan reacts to Round 1 of Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wasn’t on duty for UFC 293, but he certainly was watching.

Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland’s shocking upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “Makes no difference to me”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis has given his response to Sean Strickland pulling off a stunning upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

UFC

Tai Tuivasa issues statement following his submission loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 293: “Live to fight another day”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Tai Tuivasa has spoken out on his UFC 293 loss to Alexander Volkov.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, UFC, Pros React
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland weighs in on Israel Adesanya’s performance at UFC 293: “Am I fighting an amateur right now?”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Sean Strickland has some thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s performance against him at UFC 293.

Dana White UFC 293 Charles Radtke Manel Kape Slur

Dana White addresses the homophobic slurs made by fighters during UFC 293: “We make mistakes. I am not holier than thou either”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023
Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland reacts following his title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: "Hunter and Dana are probably like this motherf**ker"

Jeffrey Walter - September 9, 2023

Sean Strickland spoke with reporters shortly after his shocking title-earning victory over Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC 293 event.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira reacts to Sean Strickland dethroning Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Jeffrey Walter - September 9, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has reacted to Sean Strickland dethroning Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reacts following title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

Israel Adesanya has reacted following his shocking title loss to Sean Strickland at tonight’s UFC 293 event in Sydney.

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Dana White reacts to Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

Dana White shared his reaction to Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC 293 post-fight press conference.