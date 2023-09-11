Ian Garry hopeful for future dream fight with Colby Covington: “Slap the mouth off of him”

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry is eyeing a future clash with Colby Covington.

‘The Future’ is fresh off his return opposite Neil Magny at UFC 292 last month. Heading into the bout, it was viewed as the biggest challenge of Ian Garry’s career thus far. However, the Irishman easily dominated, scoring a unanimous decision win over the longtime contender last month.

Following the fight, Ian Garry called out Stephen Thompson. However, as ‘Wonderboy’ has begun to target Kamaru Usman, he’s now taken aim at Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ has been out of action for well over a year, and is preparing for a title shot against Leon Edwards for later this year.

If that title bid against ‘Rocky’ fails to come to fruition, Colby Covington now has a potential foe in Ian Garry. On The MMA Hour, the Irishman labeled the former interim champion as his “dream fight”. Furthermore, he would love for the contest to be held in Miami, the American’s hometown.

“Colby Covington,” Ian Garry answered Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour when he asked for his dream opponent. “…Oh my god, at home? The only thing that annoys me about that is that I’d have more fun doing that in Miami. In his backyard. Walk into Miami, slap the mouth off of him in front of all his fans.”

He continued, “I have no problem playing the heel. I’ve got no problem going out there and being the bad guy for a weekend. At the end of the day, when I put him unconscious, I’m going to have a smile on my face.”

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Ian Garry vs. Colby Covington in the future?