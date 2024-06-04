What’s next for the stars of UFC 302?

The UFC was in Newark, New Jersey for UFC 302 with the lightweight title on the line.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev was looking to defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier who had said this was his final shot at winning the belt. The co-main event was a pivotal five-round middleweight scrap between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

Ultimately, it was Makhachev who won by fifth-round submission over Poirier to defend his belt for the third time. In the co-main event of UFC 302, it was Strickland who got his hand raised by decision. Following UFC 302, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters.