What’s next for the stars of UFC 302?

By Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

The UFC was in Newark, New Jersey for UFC 302 with the lightweight title on the line.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier UFC 302

In the main event, Islam Makhachev was looking to defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier who had said this was his final shot at winning the belt. The co-main event was a pivotal five-round middleweight scrap between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

Ultimately, it was Makhachev who won by fifth-round submission over Poirier to defend his belt for the third time. In the co-main event of UFC 302, it was Strickland who got his hand raised by decision. Following UFC 302, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev had to overcome some adversity in his UFC 302 title defense against Dustin Poirier, as ‘The Diamond’ had some moments in the fight. However, Makhachev did control the fight for the most part and was on his way to winning a decision, until he locked in a submission in the fifth round.

After the win, Makhachev called out Leon Edwards for a crack at the welterweight. However, Edwards is booked to face Belal Muhammad next and Shavkat Rakhmonov deserves the next title fight. Arman Tsarukyan is also deserving of a title shot and that should be the next fight and can happen in Abu Dhabi in October.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier said UFC 302 was his final crack at becoming the undisputed champion and he fell short losing by fifth-round submission. After the loss, Poirier hinted that this may be his final fight and if that is the case, he’s a future Hall of Famer and one of the best lightweights of all-time despite never winning a title.

If Poirier does decide to fight again, the fourth Conor McGregor is always there but a trilogy with Justin Gaethje should be next if he fights again. The two are tied 1-1 and both are out of the title picture so it makes sense for a fun fight if both men want one last fight.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland lost his middleweight title back in January and he had a case for an immediate title shot, but he fought Paulo Costa at UFC 302. Strickland ended up winning a decision, although one judge somehow scored it for Costa.

Strickland could face the winner of Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, but Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker has been declared a No. 1 contender. With that, Strickland will likely need one more fight and if Jared Cannonier wins this Saturday, the rematch makes sense as Cannonier did beat Strickland by split decision. The winner of that fight would then get a title shot likely in mid-2025.

Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa was fighting for the second time this year but the Brazilian lost another decision to fall to 1-4 in his last five. Costa still remains a fun fighter and one many fans want to see fight, but the results haven’t been there. Costa will need a step down in rankings now and a fight against Jack Hermansson makes sense as a Fight Night main event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev Paulo Costa Sean Strickland UFC

