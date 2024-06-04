Yves Edwards reveals Dustin Poirier entered UFC 302 with injured ribs and hadn’t grappled for over two weeks

By Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Dustin Poirier entered his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev with a rib injury that impacted his training camp.

Dustin Poirier

Former UFC fighter Yves Edwards who trained at American Top Team, said that Poirier had hurt his ribs just before UFC 302 which made him unable to train grappling for over two weeks before his third crack at the UFC title.

“The way he performed Saturday night, man, that was super impressive to me and nobody knows this, and he’s probably gonna be like ‘Why did you put that out there’ I know Makhachev wasn’t 100 percent, nobody goes into a fight 100 percent, he hurt his ribs like two weeks before the fight and hadn’t wrestled or grappled for two, two-and-a-half weeks. I probably shouldn’t (say it) but to me, it’s more impressive. Against that guy, like you wrestled against that guy with hut ribs, okay, I’m impressed,” Yves Edwards said on MMA Today on Sirius XM.

Edwards says the rib injury was something that wasn’t going to pull Poirier from the fight but it did limit his training for Makhachev. But, despite that, Edwards was impressed with Dustin Poirier and his ability to fight through the injury and have the success he had in the fight as he did defend nine takedowns.

Although Yves Edwards was impressed with the way Dustin Poirier fought, ‘The Diamond’ ended up losing by fifth-round submission, and after the loss, he hinted at UFC 302 being his final fight.

“I mean I know I can compete with the best of these guys. It’s just like if I do fight again, what am I fighting for? Just to fight? I’ve done that 50 times,” Poirier said in post-fight interview. “I don’t know, I got a beautiful girl I love and I gotta see. I think this could be it honestly.”

If Poirier does retire, he will end his career with a record of 30-9 and one No Contest. He’s the former interim lightweight champ and holds notable wins over Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Michael Chandler among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor

Stephen A. Smith says Conor McGregor "has no business being in the Octagon" with Islam Makhachev ever

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024
Marlon Moraes
UFC

Former UFC star Marlon Moraes sworn in as Davie, FL Police Officer after MMA retirement

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes is transitioning to life after fighting with ease.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, Jon Jones
Islam Makhachev

Former UFC champ sides with Dana White in Islam Makhachev/Jon Jones 'Pound for Pound' debate

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

UFC President Dana White’s post-UFC 302 remarks about the pound-for-pound rankings are a major talking point of the post-fight aftermath.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals he and Conor McGregor talked to squash public beef: 'I tried to hate him, it didn't work!'

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

The bad blood between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor has appeared to run its course.

Chris Curtis, Paulo Costa
UFC

Chris Curtis offers to fight Paulo Costa after UFC 302 loss to Sean Strickland: "It would be an honour"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

Chris Curtis wants to fight Paulo Costa after the Brazilian’s return at UFC 302 on Saturday.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler breaks his silence after UFC 303 press conference is canceled: "Walk on"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024
Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira reveals Jiri Prochazka rematch is likely next for UFC return: "I would like to fight in August"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

It seems that Jiri Prochazka will likely be next for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez: Dustin Poirier showed how to solve the "Dagestani puzzle" at UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez feels Dustin Poirier might’ve cracked the code to defeating Islam Makhachev.

Kamaru Usman, Dustin Poirier
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman becomes the latest to welcome "Fantastic fight" against Dustin Poirier after UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is open to a potential clash with Dustin Poirier if Poirier decides not to retire just yet.

Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev opens as betting underdog for potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Islam Makhachev has opened as an underdog for a potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards.