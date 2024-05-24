Dustin Poirier says UFC 302 is his final shot at becoming undisputed champion: “This is it for me”

Dustin Poirier says his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev will be his last chance at becoming the undisputed lightweight champion.

Poirier is set to headline the card in Newark, New Jersey on June 1 as he will be fighting for the undisputed title for the third time. He’s currently 0-2 in undisputed title fights, and Poirier says this is his final shot.

“I’m capable of anything. I can climb back to this spot and fight again for the world title. I can do anything. I can grind back to it. I know I can. It’s just that I don’t have it in me, and I’m not going to do it again,” Poirier said to CBS Sports. “I’m not going to climb the ladder again. I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s a very selfish sport. I’m ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a routine. I wouldn’t say I can’t do it again. I can do it again. It’s just … this is it for me.”

Part of the reason why Poirier says this is his final shot is because ‘The Diamond’ hints at UFC 302 being his retirement fight.

“I’m not sure, man. This could be the last one,” Poirier explained. “… I’m still on the fence, win or lose. I just want to be content with my career.”

If Dustin Poirier were to go out and beat Islam Makhachev it would be a big upset, and would set up ‘The Diamond’ for massive fights and paydays ahead. However, he believes winning the title and ending his career on top would be a perfect way to go out.

“It’s a thing where I have to digest it and be okay with it because that’s how life goes,” Poirier said. “Of course, I’m looking at the brighter side and trying to be positive that I’m going to finish the story and seal the deal and become undisputed lightweight champ after my 31st fight in the UFC. What a story that would be.”