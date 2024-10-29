What’s next for the stars of UFC 308?

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Saturday for a solid UFC 308 fight card.

In the main event, Ilia Topuria was defending his featherweight title against Max Holloway. The co-main event saw Robert Whittaker taking on Khamzat Chimaev in a highly-anticipated middleweight bout.

Ultimately, it was Topuria who became the first person to knockout Holloway as he scored a third-round TKO win to defend his belt for the first time. Chimaev, meanwhile, submitted Whittaker in the first round for the biggest win of his career. Following UFC 308, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters involved in the two big fights.