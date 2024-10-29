Khabib Nurmagomedov gives cousin Umar powerful advice regarding UFC title shot controversy: “Islam and I…”

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov went through a similar delayed coronation to a world title shot as his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov now traverses.

Umar, the presumptive No. 1 bantamweight contender in the UFC, is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili next. Despite Dvalishvili’s stance against Umar getting the next title shot, UFC CEO Dana White seemed to confirm as much during the UFC 308 post-fight press conference.

After Umar was briefly linked to a potential clash with Song Yadong in December, he’ll likely face Dvalishvili in the first quarter of 2025. But, as of this writing, there’s no formal announcement or booking regarding Umar’s next fight.

The uncertainty regarding Umar’s next fight reminded Khabib about his own struggles to garner recognition during his legendary career. It was a long road to the title shot, which included injury issues and Conor McGregor leapfrogging him.