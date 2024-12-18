Belal Muhammad says he loved watching Colby Covington “bleed and suffer” at UFC Tampa

By Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was glad to see Colby Covington lose at UFC Tampa.

Belal Muhammad, Colby Covington

Covington stepped up on short notice to headline UFC Tampa on Saturday against Joaquin Buckley. It was an intriguing matchup, but in the end, it was Buckley who won by third-round doctor stoppage.

Colby Covington had a nasty cut above his eye which made him all bloody, which Belal Muhammad was happy to see.

“It felt so good just to watch him bleed and suffer. I was just hoping that the doctor would let it go a little bit more because now you open the door for Colby to make excuses,” Belal Muhammad said on MMA Today on Sirius SM. “He’s already coming out with excuses. Bro, you’re literally getting pieced up in every way you can get pieced up. You were losing the grappling, you were losing the striking, you were losing the kickboxing, you even lost the walkout because you ripped your shirt before you even got out there, so you looked stupid doing that.

Belal Muhammad says Colby Covington can’t be anyone in the top 10

“Once people realize he’s not what people thought he was – they put him on this pedestal of, ‘Oh, man, he’s the cardio king,” Muhammad continued about Covington. “He’s this, he’s that.’ These new guys now, where we’re studying, we’re seeing stuff. He’s not throwing anything at you to make you worry. He can throw his pity patty freaking punches, and then he takes his stupid shot and pushes to the fence and tries to take you down. But there are better athletes now, there are better guys, smarter guys now that are seeing all this stuff.

“I think now that one person realizes, wait, this kid really does suck, he doesn’t belong in the top five in the UFC. I don’t think he’ll beat anybody in the top 10 in the UFC. Now he’s realized the game has passed him by, and he needs to figure out what’s next. Maybe he’ll have one big fight against somebody, maybe, but there’s not a lot left for him,” Muhammad concluded.

It’s clear Muhammad has no love lost with Covington as he was glad to see Buckley beat him with ease at UFC Tampa.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Colby Covington UFC

Related

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shoots down rumored fight against Conor McGregor: "I'm not interested in fighting a rapist"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024
Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls to face Leon Edwards in UFC London main event in March: "It makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady wants a crack at Leon Edwards.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor reveals he's agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: "I will then seek my return"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return to focus on an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov maps out final fights of Henry Cejudo's UFC career: 'I'm going to talk with Dana'

BJ Penn Staff - December 17, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he knows how Henry Cejudo should conclude his hall of fame-worthy UFC career.

Colby Covington
UFC

UFC legend thinks Colby Covington's trash talk has carried him for years, but time may have run out following UFC Tampa

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

One former UFC bruiser believes Colby Covington’s gift of gab has carried him long enough.

Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tasrukyan

Islam Makhachev predicts finish over Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 rematch: 'I know everything what he can do'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024
Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev
UFC

Aljamain Sterling believes UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev should be treated as win or draw: 'That's honestly just how I feel'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Aljamain Sterling doesn’t believe his spot on the UFC featherweight rankings should take a hit despite losing to Movsar Evloev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov urges three of his former UFC rivals to stop fighting: “We have to recognize the real things”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged a handful of his former rivals to stop fighting in mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington
Jon Jones

Jon Jones gives “big shoutout” to Colby Covington following UFC Tampa: “We all appreciate the sacrifice”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa last weekend.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington shuts down retirement talk after UFC Tampa loss: "This is just the beginning for me"

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington believes he still has plenty left in his career after his loss at UFC Tampa.