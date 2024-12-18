Belal Muhammad says he loved watching Colby Covington “bleed and suffer” at UFC Tampa
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was glad to see Colby Covington lose at UFC Tampa.
Covington stepped up on short notice to headline UFC Tampa on Saturday against Joaquin Buckley. It was an intriguing matchup, but in the end, it was Buckley who won by third-round doctor stoppage.
Colby Covington had a nasty cut above his eye which made him all bloody, which Belal Muhammad was happy to see.
"I was just hoping the doctor would let it go a little bit more because now you open the door for Colby to make excuses."
“It felt so good just to watch him bleed and suffer. I was just hoping that the doctor would let it go a little bit more because now you open the door for Colby to make excuses,” Belal Muhammad said on MMA Today on Sirius SM. “He’s already coming out with excuses. Bro, you’re literally getting pieced up in every way you can get pieced up. You were losing the grappling, you were losing the striking, you were losing the kickboxing, you even lost the walkout because you ripped your shirt before you even got out there, so you looked stupid doing that.
Belal Muhammad says Colby Covington can’t be anyone in the top 10
“Once people realize he’s not what people thought he was – they put him on this pedestal of, ‘Oh, man, he’s the cardio king,” Muhammad continued about Covington. “He’s this, he’s that.’ These new guys now, where we’re studying, we’re seeing stuff. He’s not throwing anything at you to make you worry. He can throw his pity patty freaking punches, and then he takes his stupid shot and pushes to the fence and tries to take you down. But there are better athletes now, there are better guys, smarter guys now that are seeing all this stuff.
“I think now that one person realizes, wait, this kid really does suck, he doesn’t belong in the top five in the UFC. I don’t think he’ll beat anybody in the top 10 in the UFC. Now he’s realized the game has passed him by, and he needs to figure out what’s next. Maybe he’ll have one big fight against somebody, maybe, but there’s not a lot left for him,” Muhammad concluded.
It’s clear Muhammad has no love lost with Covington as he was glad to see Buckley beat him with ease at UFC Tampa.
