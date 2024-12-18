Belal Muhammad says he loved watching Colby Covington “bleed and suffer” at UFC Tampa

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was glad to see Colby Covington lose at UFC Tampa.

Covington stepped up on short notice to headline UFC Tampa on Saturday against Joaquin Buckley. It was an intriguing matchup, but in the end, it was Buckley who won by third-round doctor stoppage.

Colby Covington had a nasty cut above his eye which made him all bloody, which Belal Muhammad was happy to see.

"I was just hoping the doctor would let it go a little bit more because now you open the door for Colby to make excuses." Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) shares his reaction to Colby Covington's performance at #UFCTampa Source: MMA Today w/@RJcliffordMMA pic.twitter.com/rzk45QG3ZY — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 16, 2024

“It felt so good just to watch him bleed and suffer. I was just hoping that the doctor would let it go a little bit more because now you open the door for Colby to make excuses,” Belal Muhammad said on MMA Today on Sirius SM. “He’s already coming out with excuses. Bro, you’re literally getting pieced up in every way you can get pieced up. You were losing the grappling, you were losing the striking, you were losing the kickboxing, you even lost the walkout because you ripped your shirt before you even got out there, so you looked stupid doing that.