Takeru wants Rodtang next following bounce-back win 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2024

Takeru Segawa knows exactly who he wants to face next — Rodtang Jitmuangnon.  

Takeru Segawa

Fresh off his redemption win at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September, the Japanese superstar has his eyes locked on the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion.

He hopes to settle unfinished business with the Thai megastar in what promises to be an epic showdown. 

“I came to ONE to fight Rodtang, and if I didn’t win this fight, if I didn’t get through this, I would have had no quality to be in ONE,” Takeru said. 

In his most recent outing, “The Natural Bone Crusher” showcased his never-say-die attitude. There, he recovered from an early knockdown to stop Thant Zin in the second round of their flyweight kickboxing contest.  

The crowd at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium erupted in celebration as Takeru returned to the winner’s circle, wiping away the sting of his previous defeat against Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past January. 

While securing the triumph was a major step forward, it was more than just a bounce back for Takeru. 

Moments after winning, he wasted no time in calling out Rodtang. 

With “The Iron Man” seated in the front row, the tension immediately skyrocketed. As soon as Rodtang entered the ring, the two fighters went nose-to-nose, exchanging intense stares that sent the audience into a frenzy. 

The pair were originally slated to collide earlier this year. However, fate intervened when Rodtang had to pull out of the highly anticipated encounter due to an injury. 

As a result, Takeru battled Superlek for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship in a losing effort.  

His victory over Thant Zin now puts him in a prime position for that long-awaited clash with Rodtang. 

Takeru hopes for Rodtang’s victory at ONE 169

Before Takeru Segawa’s dream match can become a reality, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has immediate matters to handle.  

Rodtang is booked to stake his crown against Jacob Smith in a rematch at ONE 169 on November 8. 

While Takeru awaits his turn, he wishes Rodtang all the best in his upcoming assignment. 

“I hope you win your next fight, and I’ll be waiting here in the ring,” Takeru said. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship

Nabil Anane is determined to keep his professional career on a winning trajectory. 

Johan Estupinan embraces the duty of hoisting the Colombian flag aloft on the global stage.  

Regian Eersel went home a happy man following his exhilarating performance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last Friday, October 4.   

ONE Championship has revealed its 2025 calendar dates for United States primetime cards.  

John Lineker and Johan Estupinan each received a bonus for putting on a show at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last Friday, October 4. 

Johan Ghazali is eyeing a new frontier, and he could have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.  

Superbon is back in the spotlight. He claims that he deserves the next crack at Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship.   

Alexey Balyko feels he’s more than capable of giving John Lineker a rude awakening.  