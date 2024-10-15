Takeru wants Rodtang next following bounce-back win 

Takeru Segawa knows exactly who he wants to face next — Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Fresh off his redemption win at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September, the Japanese superstar has his eyes locked on the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion.

He hopes to settle unfinished business with the Thai megastar in what promises to be an epic showdown.

“I came to ONE to fight Rodtang, and if I didn’t win this fight, if I didn’t get through this, I would have had no quality to be in ONE,” Takeru said.

In his most recent outing, “The Natural Bone Crusher” showcased his never-say-die attitude. There, he recovered from an early knockdown to stop Thant Zin in the second round of their flyweight kickboxing contest.

The crowd at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium erupted in celebration as Takeru returned to the winner’s circle, wiping away the sting of his previous defeat against Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past January.

While securing the triumph was a major step forward, it was more than just a bounce back for Takeru.

Moments after winning, he wasted no time in calling out Rodtang.

With “The Iron Man” seated in the front row, the tension immediately skyrocketed. As soon as Rodtang entered the ring, the two fighters went nose-to-nose, exchanging intense stares that sent the audience into a frenzy.

The pair were originally slated to collide earlier this year. However, fate intervened when Rodtang had to pull out of the highly anticipated encounter due to an injury.

As a result, Takeru battled Superlek for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship in a losing effort.

His victory over Thant Zin now puts him in a prime position for that long-awaited clash with Rodtang.