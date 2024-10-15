Dustin Poirier reveals recent near-altercation with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, says fight “For sure” would’ve happened

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor nearly came to blows while both were at a Las Vegas convention earlier this month promoting their respective businesses.

Poirier hasn’t fought since a loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in June. After initially suggesting he’d retire and walk away from mixed martial arts, he’s planning at least one comeback fight in 2025, and potentially two.

Poirier is targeting potential fights against Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker next year. A fight announcement for Poirier’s return to the Octagon could be imminent.

Amidst his legendary UFC run, Poirier and McGregor have their fair share of history. They’ve fought three times in their careers, with Poirier getting the last laugh in the two latest bouts in 2021.

After things between Poirier and McGregor appeared cordial after their second fight, things took a hostile turn. McGregor invoked Poirier’s family, including his young daughter, into trash talk and took other personal shots at the Louisiana native.

More than three years since McGregor snapped his leg against Poirier at UFC 264, the two sides nearly got into it while at the same Las Vegas venue.