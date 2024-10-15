Dustin Poirier reveals recent near-altercation with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, says fight “For sure” would’ve happened

By Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor nearly came to blows while both were at a Las Vegas convention earlier this month promoting their respective businesses.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

Poirier hasn’t fought since a loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in June. After initially suggesting he’d retire and walk away from mixed martial arts, he’s planning at least one comeback fight in 2025, and potentially two.

Poirier is targeting potential fights against Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker next year. A fight announcement for Poirier’s return to the Octagon could be imminent.

Amidst his legendary UFC run, Poirier and McGregor have their fair share of history. They’ve fought three times in their careers, with Poirier getting the last laugh in the two latest bouts in 2021.

After things between Poirier and McGregor appeared cordial after their second fight, things took a hostile turn. McGregor invoked Poirier’s family, including his young daughter, into trash talk and took other personal shots at the Louisiana native.

More than three years since McGregor snapped his leg against Poirier at UFC 264, the two sides nearly got into it while at the same Las Vegas venue.

Dustin Poirier reveals near brawl with Conor McGregor

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Poirier revealed how he and McGregor nearly came to blows at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Dude that was crazy. I had just finished my signing for Celsius…and I was walking over to [another] booth to meet some people, and Conor was behind me apparently,” Poirier said. “My agent was walking behind me, and grabs me. Conor might’ve seen the back of my head, I didn’t see him. Agent grabbed my shoulders and said ‘This way, to the right, to the right’…and once we got cleared of everybody, he was like ‘Dude, we almost had a big problem’…

“We just have such a long history, he said some foul things…for sure [we would’ve fought]. Just everything we have over the past, how many years since our first fight…it’s not [cordial] anymore…if we would’ve made eye contact, if our eyes would’ve met, it would’ve been bad probably.”

McGregor was supposed to face Poirier’s former rival, Michael Chandler, at UFC 303 in June. However, he withdrew from the event due to injury and the timeline for his return is uncertain.

Poirier and McGregor’s careers will always be linked. Their UFC 257 battle on Fight Island was one of the biggest cards during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tensions remain thick between Poirier and McGregor. Luckily, things didn’t escalate into a full-on street fight at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC

