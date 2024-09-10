Arman Tsarukyan vs. Islam Makhachev 2 will reportedly take place “early next year”

Arman Tsarukyan vs Islam Makhachev 2 is reportedly set to take place early next year for the UFC world title.

Right now, Islam Makhachev is considered by many to be the pound for pound best fighter in the UFC. While you may or may not agree with that assessment, there’s no way of denying what he’s been able to achieve as UFC lightweight champion.

RELATED: Arman Tsarukyan reveals Islam Makhachev rematch is in the works for UFC 310 in December

Now, it’s a case of picking out who the next best challenger is. Arman Tsarukyan is someone who has fought and lost to Islam in the past, but he’s worked hard to get his way to a title opportunity.

Now, the overwhelming expectation is that it’ll happen. According to Arman himself, it’s going to happen in the early stages of 2025.