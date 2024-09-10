Arman Tsarukyan vs. Islam Makhachev 2 will reportedly take place “early next year”
Arman Tsarukyan vs Islam Makhachev 2 is reportedly set to take place early next year for the UFC world title.
Right now, Islam Makhachev is considered by many to be the pound for pound best fighter in the UFC. While you may or may not agree with that assessment, there’s no way of denying what he’s been able to achieve as UFC lightweight champion.
Now, it’s a case of picking out who the next best challenger is. Arman Tsarukyan is someone who has fought and lost to Islam in the past, but he’s worked hard to get his way to a title opportunity.
Now, the overwhelming expectation is that it’ll happen. According to Arman himself, it’s going to happen in the early stages of 2025.
Tsarukyan gears up for Makhachev rematch
“I knew that [the fight would happen next year], I was informed that this fight would not happen this year [and that] it will take place early next year,” Tsarukyan told Red Corner MMA.
“Yes, it’s from the UFC, but this is the nature of the sport,” he continued. “Everything can change in a moment and that’s why I am keeping myself in shape, I am in camp now. I don’t care when this fight happens — even if it does in a year, I will keep working and moving towards this fight… It’s not about fighting Islam for me; it’s about becoming the champion.”
“Any of the top five could fight for the interim title,” Tsasukyan said. “[Dan] Hooker, [Michael] Chandler, [Charles] Oliveira, [Justin] Gaethje or [Dustin] Poirier, all of them can fight for an interim title — although they don’t deserve it.
“Four of them are coming from a loss,” he continued. “Only Hooker had a win, and Chandler I think, although Chandler’s had his last victory over Tony Ferguson.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Who would you back to win this? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev UFC