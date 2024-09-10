Arman Tsarukyan vs. Islam Makhachev 2 will reportedly take place “early next year”

By Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan vs Islam Makhachev 2 is reportedly set to take place early next year for the UFC world title.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan

Right now, Islam Makhachev is considered by many to be the pound for pound best fighter in the UFC. While you may or may not agree with that assessment, there’s no way of denying what he’s been able to achieve as UFC lightweight champion.

RELATED: Arman Tsarukyan reveals Islam Makhachev rematch is in the works for UFC 310 in December

Now, it’s a case of picking out who the next best challenger is. Arman Tsarukyan is someone who has fought and lost to Islam in the past, but he’s worked hard to get his way to a title opportunity.

Now, the overwhelming expectation is that it’ll happen. According to Arman himself, it’s going to happen in the early stages of 2025.

Tsarukyan gears up for Makhachev rematch

“I knew that [the fight would happen next year], I was informed that this fight would not happen this year [and that] it will take place early next year,” Tsarukyan told Red Corner MMA.

“Yes, it’s from the UFC, but this is the nature of the sport,” he continued. “Everything can change in a moment and that’s why I am keeping myself in shape, I am in camp now. I don’t care when this fight happens — even if it does in a year, I will keep working and moving towards this fight… It’s not about fighting Islam for me; it’s about becoming the champion.”

“Any of the top five could fight for the interim title,” Tsasukyan said. “[Dan] Hooker, [Michael] Chandler, [Charles] Oliveira, [Justin] Gaethje or [Dustin] Poirier, all of them can fight for an interim title — although they don’t deserve it.

“Four of them are coming from a loss,” he continued. “Only Hooker had a win, and Chandler I think, although Chandler’s had his last victory over Tony Ferguson.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who would you back to win this? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns

What's next for Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns after UFC Vegas 97?

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Daniel Cormier explains the "truest" part of Demetrious Johnson's MMA legacy

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared an under-discussed aspect of Demetrious Johnson’s greatness after the legend retired from MMA.

Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

VIDEO | Sean O'Malley walks off Henry Cejudo's podcast after 30 seconds: "You're welcome!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley used part of his pre-UFC 306 media availability to troll Henry Cejudo on his podcast.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya's coach weighs in on former champ's UFC title window

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

One of Israel Adesanya’s coaches has addressed the former champion’s current title window following his loss to Dricus du Plessis.

Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez's sentencing date set in attempted murder trial

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

The attempted murder trial of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is nearing its conclusion in California.

Ciryl Gane, Rudy Gobert

WATCH | Ciryl Gane spars with NBA star Rudy Gobert ahead of UFC 308 return

Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024
Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya attending Noche UFC over Canelo Alvarez's return: "I don't know where he's getting his ticket"

Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024

UFC President Dana White doesn’t want to be part of Oscar De La Hoya’s feud with Canelo Alvarez.

Brandon Moreno, Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Brandon Moreno praises fellow flyweight Demetrious Johnson after retirement announcement: "Legend of the sport"

Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024

Brandon Moreno has nothing but respect for UFC legend Demetrious Johnson.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Alexa Grasso expecting a violent fight against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 306: "We are going to kill each other"

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2024

Alexa Grasso is expecting her UFC 306 title defense against Valentina Shevchenko to be violent.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley explains why he's not concerned about Merab Dvalishvili's cardio and pace ahead of UFC 306

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley knows Merab Dvalishvili is known for his cardio and pace, but he doesn’t think that will play any role in their UFC 306 fight.