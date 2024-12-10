Ilia Topuria claims he is moving on from featherweight, targets #1 contender bout with Charles Oliveira at lightweight

By Harry Kettle - December 10, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has sensationally revealed that he could be planning on moving up to lightweight in the near future.

Ilia Topuria

For the longest time, Ilia Topuria has served as one of the most impressive fighters in all of mixed martial arts. For the most part, his accomplishments have come at featherweight, which is the division in which he currently holds the gold right now. Moving forward, the expectation was that he’d stay there and defend his crown – at least a few times, if he’s able to do so.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira cautions Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight: “This is a very tough division”

Alas, the thing about Topuria is that he’s pretty unpredictable. He knows that he has a great deal of star power behind him right now, and he wants to maximise that in any way that he can. One idea that he’s toyed with in the past is a shift up to lightweight in pursuit of a second world title.

In a recent interview, he revealed that he plans on moving to 155 pounds sooner rather than later.

Topuria looks to the future

“El Matador” was blatantly asked if his last fight against Holloway was his last at Featherweight, and he said, “Yes, for sure. Definitely yes.”

“We need to talk about it and take a look at my future, but for me, it’s very clear how I want to do it,” Topuria said. “I’d like to move up to the next weight class, and since Islam [Makhachev] is the champion fighting in January, and he won’t be ready for April or May, I’d like to fight against the No. 1 contender right now, who’s Charles Oliveira… I’m 27; I hope to be out by 30.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Buckle up, folks, because things are getting interesting.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling admits he is contemplating retirement after recent loss at UFC 310: “I can’t train the way I used to”

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2024
Ian Machado Garry Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman slams Ian Machado Garry for ducking accusations: “Who the f*** is that guy for me to be a late replacement for?”

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2024

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman isn’t happy with recent comments made by top welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry.

Dricus du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after booking Sean Strickland rematch for UFC 312: “This time they won’t call it a robbery, they’ll call it attempted murder”

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has issued a warning heading into his upcoming title showdown with Sean Strickland.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 185
Davey Grant

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 185 with Billy Quarantillo, Drakkar Klose, and Davey Grant

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

The 185th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Tampa.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 310
Ian Garry

What's next for the stars of UFC 310?

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2024

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for their year-end pay-per-view for a solid UFC 310 card.

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane reveals devastating injury suffered in controversial win over Alexander Volkov: "There was no foot left"

Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024
Demetrious Johnson ONE
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson opens up on decision to reject UFC title shot offer from Alexandre Pantoja: "My legacy doesn't need him"

Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has no interest in facing Alexandre Pantoja.

Dana White, Nobuyuki Sakakibara
Kai Asakura

Dana White open to signing more RIZIN fighters despite Kai Asakura's loss at UFC 310: "I would love to do it"

Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024

UFC President Dana White is open to working with RIZIN after Kai Asakaura’s debut over the weekend.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington continues to take aim at Kamaru Usman: "He is a cheater and coward"

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2024

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has continued to take aim at his rival Kamaru Usman.

Dominick Reyes Anthony Smith
dominick reyes

Dominick Reyes reflects on UFC 310 win against 'true warrior' Anthony Smith: 'God bless Anthony'

Fernando Quiles - December 9, 2024

Dominick Reyes has reflected on his UFC 310 clash with a “true warrior” in Anthony Smith.