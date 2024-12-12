Drakkar Klose explains why he doesn’t think Joel Alvarez fight at UFC Tampa “makes sense”

By Cole Shelton - December 12, 2024

Drakkar Klose was expecting to fight a ranked opponent in his next fight.

Drakkar Klose

After Klose defeated Joaquim Silva at UFC 301 in May to extend his win streak to four in a row, the goal was to return later this year and against a ranked opponent. But, Klose suffered a minor injury in his win which he needed to take care of.

“I kind of messed my neck up when I tried to slam him. I think I did more damage to myself, so had to take some time off, but I’m ready to get back in it,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once he was healthy, he was offered Joel Alvarez at UFC Tampa. The name caught him by surprise, as he thought both he and Alvarez should be fighting ranked opponents.

“I’m not too familiar with him, so I went back and watched his fights,” Klose said. “He’s well-rounded, he’s a tough opponent. But, to me, I don’t think this fight makes sense, the matchup. It’s just another paycheck… I was thinking it would be a ranked opponent. Me and him should both be fighting ranked opponents.”

Drakkar Klose expects a stoppage win at UFC Tampa

Although Drakkar Klose was surprised to fight Joel Alvarez at UFC Tampa, he’s excited to put the lightweight division on notice.

Klose believes Alvarez doesn’t like getting hit or pressured, so he expects that to be the difference that will lead to a stoppage win at UFC Tampa.

“To be honest, I see a second-round stoppage. He comes out hard, I think I will be able to outpace him, just make him bleed and when he sees blood he doesn’t like it. Just put it on him,” Klose said.

If Drakkr Klose gets his hand raised, he hopes he can get a ranked opponent next. But, he isn’t holding his breath as he knows history shows he likely won’t.

“I’ve called out Gillespie, Tony Ferguson, Jalin Turner, Beneil. I might as well just call out a worker from the venue, they are giving me random guys,” Klose said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Drakkar Klose UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's coach explains why his fighter wants to move up to UFC lightweight division: 'He don't want to do this anymore'

Fernando Quiles - December 12, 2024
Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan, UFC 264, MMA
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan unsure if Conor McGregor will return to UFC following recent sexual assault verdict: “He likes coke”

BJ Penn Staff - December 12, 2024

Joe Rogan is uncertain if we’ll ever see UFC star Conor McGregor back in the Octagon.

Maycee Barber
UFC

Maycee Barber provides positive update on her future after health scare

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC contender Maycee Barber has provided an update on her future in mixed martial arts following a recent health scare.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad goes off on Conor McGregor over his actions and his future

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has gone off on Conor McGregor following the latter’s UFC 310 jokes.

Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping explains why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after UFC 310

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after his UFC 310 loss.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett gives his thoughts on Ilia Topuria's potential lightweight move

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024
Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley claims Colby Covington was "scared" to train with him in the past

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

Joaquin Buckley claims Colby Covington was scared to train with him in the past.

Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington sends threatening warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa: "I'm going to break every bone in his body"

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

Colby Covington has sent a scathing warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa.

Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

In the main event of UFC Tampa, a massive welterweight bout takes place as Colby Covington takes on Joaquin Buckley. Heading into the fight, Covington is a +230 underdog while Buckley is a -310 favorite on FanDuel.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington
Jon Jones

Colby Covington unleashes on 'woman beater' Jon Jones: "He is a f*cking coward!"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has again taken aim at heavyweight champion Jon Jones.