Drakkar Klose explains why he doesn’t think Joel Alvarez fight at UFC Tampa “makes sense”

Drakkar Klose was expecting to fight a ranked opponent in his next fight.

After Klose defeated Joaquim Silva at UFC 301 in May to extend his win streak to four in a row, the goal was to return later this year and against a ranked opponent. But, Klose suffered a minor injury in his win which he needed to take care of.

“I kind of messed my neck up when I tried to slam him. I think I did more damage to myself, so had to take some time off, but I’m ready to get back in it,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once he was healthy, he was offered Joel Alvarez at UFC Tampa. The name caught him by surprise, as he thought both he and Alvarez should be fighting ranked opponents.

“I’m not too familiar with him, so I went back and watched his fights,” Klose said. “He’s well-rounded, he’s a tough opponent. But, to me, I don’t think this fight makes sense, the matchup. It’s just another paycheck… I was thinking it would be a ranked opponent. Me and him should both be fighting ranked opponents.”