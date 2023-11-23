Ilia Topuria already eyeing Max Holloway after Alexander Volkanovski: “It’s going to happen”

By Josh Evanoff - November 23, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria wants Alexander Volkanovski, then he wants Max Holloway in Spain.

Ilia Topuria

‘El Matador’ and ‘The Great’ are currently slated to face off at UFC 298 in February. That bout will be Alexander Volkanovski’s first since a knockout loss to Islam Makhachev in October. Due to that knockout defeat, there were questions if the featherweight champion would be able to fight Ilia Topuria in early 2024.

Ultimately they reached terms on a deal for a bout early next year. While Alexander Volkanovski is a huge challenge himself, Ilia Topuria is already looking to the future. Speaking in a recent interview with the Overdogs podcast, the featherweight title challenger revealed his plans to face Max Holloway as well.

‘Blessed’ is currently unbooked, and hoping to return at UFC 300 in a BMF title bout against Justin Gaethje. However, in the event that Ilia Topuria gets through Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway may get an undisputed title shot. Furthermore, if the Spanish fighter wins in February, he would love to defend the belt at home.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY HOPING FOR ‘VIOLENT’ UFC 300 RETURN IN APRIL: “THEY WANT VIOLENCE, THEY KNOW WHO TO CALL”

Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway

Image Credit: @UFC/Instagram

“For me, what happened in his last fight doesn’t change anything,” Ilia Topuria said on the OverDogs Podcast. “I know the result will be the same, training is the same, the focus is the same. I’m going to train for the best in the world, and I’m pretty sure I’m going to get that win, he has really nothing to lose. He already lost, he already knows how that feels. I don’t know how that feels, and I better never taste how that’s going to feel.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “So, that’s what I think is going to happen that I’m going to beat ‘Volk’ on February 17 and then I’m going to fight Max Holloway here in Spain. That’s my goal right now, and I think it’s going to happen.”

What do you make of these comments from Ilia Topuria? Do you believe he’ll get through Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298?

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

Related

Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson reveals conversation with Dana White following UFC release: "No ill will"

Josh Evanoff - November 23, 2023
Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces two more fights inlcuding Joe Pyfer getting first UFC main event

Cole Shelton - November 23, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced two key more fights on social media.

Chase Hooper
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chase Hooper explains why he was "surprised" to finish Jordan Leavitt in the first round at UFC Vegas 82

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Chase Hooper has his first win streak in the UFC.

Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz plans to silence Aleksandar Rakic with a "clear KO" at UFC 297: "He’s going to have nothing to say"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is excited to silence Aleksandar Rakic once and for all.

Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker speaks following withdrawal from Bobby Green fight: "It's all on me"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has explained why he’s no longer fighting Bobby Green.

Ailin Perez

Ailin Perez reveals she made more on OnlyFans this weekend than her entire purse after shouting it out following UFC Vegas 82 win

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023
Tom Aspinall raises his hands
UFC

Tom Aspinall interested in boxing match if UFC doesn't let him be active: "Don't want to be waiting around for Jon Jones"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is down to box if he can’t fight in the cage.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington takes aim at Leon Edwards for easy path to UFC title shot: "Didn't earn it the hard way like I did"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington feels that Leon Edwards has had it easy.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier wishes he got UFC 294 short notice title fight against Islam Makhachev: "It was perfect timing"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Dustin Poirier says he had accepted to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 294.

Robert Whittaker, Brendan Allen, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker responds to callout from UFC Vegas 82 winner Brendan Allen

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Robert Whittaker is responding to the callout he received from UFC Vegas 82 winner Brendan Allen.