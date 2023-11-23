Ilia Topuria already eyeing Max Holloway after Alexander Volkanovski: “It’s going to happen”

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria wants Alexander Volkanovski, then he wants Max Holloway in Spain.

‘El Matador’ and ‘The Great’ are currently slated to face off at UFC 298 in February. That bout will be Alexander Volkanovski’s first since a knockout loss to Islam Makhachev in October. Due to that knockout defeat, there were questions if the featherweight champion would be able to fight Ilia Topuria in early 2024.

Ultimately they reached terms on a deal for a bout early next year. While Alexander Volkanovski is a huge challenge himself, Ilia Topuria is already looking to the future. Speaking in a recent interview with the Overdogs podcast, the featherweight title challenger revealed his plans to face Max Holloway as well.

‘Blessed’ is currently unbooked, and hoping to return at UFC 300 in a BMF title bout against Justin Gaethje. However, in the event that Ilia Topuria gets through Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway may get an undisputed title shot. Furthermore, if the Spanish fighter wins in February, he would love to defend the belt at home.

“For me, what happened in his last fight doesn’t change anything,” Ilia Topuria said on the OverDogs Podcast. “I know the result will be the same, training is the same, the focus is the same. I’m going to train for the best in the world, and I’m pretty sure I’m going to get that win, he has really nothing to lose. He already lost, he already knows how that feels. I don’t know how that feels, and I better never taste how that’s going to feel.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “So, that’s what I think is going to happen that I’m going to beat ‘Volk’ on February 17 and then I’m going to fight Max Holloway here in Spain. That’s my goal right now, and I think it’s going to happen.”

What do you make of these comments from Ilia Topuria? Do you believe he’ll get through Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298?