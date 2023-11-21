Max Holloway hoping for ‘violent’ UFC 300 return in April: “They want violence, they know who to call”

By Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2023

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway is down to fill in at UFC 300 in April.

Max Holloway

‘Blessed’ has been out of the cage since a knockout win over The Korean Zombie in August. That stoppage victory was Max Holloway’s second victory in a row, previously defeating Arnold Allen in April. Both wins were important for the Hawaiian, helping him get back on track after a loss to Alexander Volkanovski last summer.

Following his win over The Korean Zombie, Max Holloway showed interest in facing Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ scored the BMF title with a knockout win over Dustin Poirier in July, but later turned down a bout with the Hawaiian. He’s currently eyeing a bout with Islam Makhachev next, but that’s far from in the works.

Regardless of who Max Holloway fights next, he believes it will be a violent one. During a recent interview with ESPN, ‘Blessed’ showed interest in returning at UFC 300 in April. The former featherweight champion has heard that the promotion is light on high-profile fighters, and he would love to help.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie

“He’s a good dude, and if that fight comes to fruition then so be it. But if not, you know it is what it is,” Max Holloway stated to ESPN regarding a potential UFC 300 fight with Justin Gaethje. “We’ll go back to enjoying life and see who’s next. We’ll see what happens, if [Ilia] Topuria wins I don’t know what way they’ll go. In my mind, Volk didn’t lose at featherweight yet. But then how do you give a rematch to a man who would be on a three-fight losing streak now?”

He continued, “But like I said, I don’t know. There’s a lot of things that need to pan out and play out… We’ll see what happens. Only one can guess, only one can think. I want to fight for sure in February, but if something else pops up the UFC can bang my line. Especially, everybody would be happy with that BMF one.”

“If you look at all the champions, there’s no champions to fight on UFC 300… It’s only fitting bro. They want violence bro, they know who to call. It would be a Blessed highlight.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Max Holloway fight at UFC 300?

