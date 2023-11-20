Dustin Poirier again teases potential UFC 300 return: “Working on something”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier could be returning at a certain historic event in April.

‘The Diamond’ has been out of action since his rematch with Justin Gaethje in July. Five years after Dustin Poirier scored a knockout win over ‘The Highlight’, they competed for BMF gold. However, the hammer became the nail in the lightweight’s rematch earlier this year.

In the main event of UFC 291 in July, Dustin Poirier suffered a second-round knockout loss. The defeat was a devastating one, considering his title hopes. While he later offered to step in on short notice to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 last month, that failed to come to fruition.

That being said, it seems that Dustin Poirier won’t be out of action for long. On X earlier today, the former interim lightweight champion hinted at a potential UFC 300 return. As of now, the historic event is expected to go down next April in Las Vegas.

“Working on something #300” – Poirier wrote on social media earlier today teasing a return.

As of now, Dustin Poirier hasn’t been linked to any potential returning opponents. However, he did show interest in a trilogy with Justin Gaethje last month. Although, that bout with ‘The Highlight’ seems off the table for the moment, due to the latter’s interest in Islam Makhachev.

However, Dustin Poirier has been more recently linked to Conor McGregor. While ‘The Notorious’ is supposed to face Michael Chandler in his return next year, that bout has no fight date. Meanwhile, Poirier and McGregor have shown interest in a potential fourth fight against one another as recently as this week.

What do you make of these comments from Dustin Poirier? Who do you want to see ‘The Diamond’ fight at UFC 300 next April?