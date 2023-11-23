Dana White announces two more fights inlcuding Joe Pyfer getting first UFC main event

UFC CEO Dana White has announced two key more fights on social media.

White took to his X account on Thanksgiving to announce some fights announcements including Joe Pyfer getting his first UFC main event.

Some Thanksgiving fight announcements. Happy Thanksgiving everybody! pic.twitter.com/wNDkaxQ0nB — danawhite (@danawhite) November 23, 2023

The first fight that Dana White announced was that Jalin Turner has stepped up on short notice and will face Bobby Green in the co-main event of UFC Austin on Dec. 2. The fight will also now just be three rounds instead of the scheduled five.

Of course, Green was supposed to take on Dan Hooker, but it was revealed that the Kiwi suffered an arm injury and was forced to withdraw from the bout. Now, Dana White revealed that Turner, who lost to Hooker back in July, will step up on nine days’ notice to face Green in the co-main event of UFC Austin.

The next fight that Dana White announced was the main event of a Feb. 10 Fight Night card from the UFC Apex as 10th-ranked middleweight Jack Hermansson will take on Joe Pyfer.

Jack Hermansson hasn’t fought since December of 2022 when he suffered a TKO loss to Roman Dolidze. Hermansson is 3-4 in his last seven fights as he has alternated wins and losses. In his career, Hermansson has notable wins over Jacare Souza, Kelvin Gastelum, and Edmen Shahbazyan among others.

Joe Pyfer, meanwhile, is 12-2 as a pro and a perfect 3-0 in the UFC. The Philly native is coming off a second-round submission over Abdul Razak Alhassan back in October. His other two UFC wins came by knockout against Gerald Meerschaert and Alen Amedovski.

The final announcement that Dana White made was confirming that Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria will headline UFC 298 on Feb. 17 and the event will take place in Anaheim. The event was rumored to be in California and the UFC CEO has now confirmed the news.