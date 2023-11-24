Sean O’Malley advises Jorge Masvidal against picking a street fight with Chael Sonnen

Sean O’Malley is advising Jorge Masvidal against picking a street fight with Chael Sonnen.

The former UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on a tiff between Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen during his appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’.

It was in a previous segment that Sonnen got into a shouting match with host Ariel Helwani concerning Francis Ngannou’s success outside the UFC. Sonnen went on to accuse the journalist of having a bias against the UFC.

On a subsequent episode, Masvidal sided with Helwani and threw countless insults against the 46 year old analyst.

Sonnen, not liking Masvidal’s comments went on a tirade on ‘X‘ wherein the feud ensued.

It was during a recent edition of the ‘TimboSugarShow’ that Sean O’Malley and co-host Tim Welch chatted about how a street fight between Masvidal and Sonnen might go.

O’Malley weighed in saying:

“Jorge was going in on Uncle Chael. Oh yeah, fighting words, like ‘Juice head, find me and see me in the street’ type sh*t.”

To which Welch responded to Sean O’Malley:

“A street fight? Chael’s 230 (lbs). Juiced up, very f**king strong. He’s gonna take down Jorge, so Jorge’s gonna be fighting from his back… Head to head, I mean, Chael’s a f**king beast bro, you gotta remember who he fought, and who he ran through. Like beasts.”

Everyone remembers the street fight / attack that occurred between Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) and Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) in March of 2022.

The two fighters met in the Octagon at UFC 272 where it was Covington defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision.

Just over 2 weeks later Masvidal and Covington got into an altercation outside a steak house which led to ‘Chaos’ pressing charges against ‘Gamebred’.

The long and the short of it is that Sean O’Malley is advising Masvidal not to repeat history and leave the beef between himself and Sonnen on social media.

