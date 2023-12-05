Michael Chandler gives his side of Ian Garry’s issues at Kill Cliff FC: “Very much a ‘me’ kind of fighter”

By Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has given his side of training with Ian Garry.

Ian Garry and Michael Chandler

‘The Future’ has found himself in a bit of hot water at the moment. The Irishman is currently slated to face Vicente Luque at UFC 296 later this month. While some might not be aware, Ian Garry is teammates with the Brazilian at Kill Cliff FC alongside names such as Brendan Allen and Michael Chandler.

However, Ian Garry has found himself in hot water not only with Kill Cliff, but other gyms. The Irishman later trained at Leon Edwards’ Team Renegade, but was kicked out. His brash-talking style and acceptance of a fight with Luque have gotten on the nerves of many teammates. That’s not exactly the case for the aforementioned Michael Chandler.

‘Iron’ discussed Ian Garry’s recent controversies in a recent interview with The MMA Hour. There, Michael Chandler explained that he doesn’t believe the Irishman is a bad person. However, he’s a bit of a ‘me fighter’, instead of a team player. Furthermore, his training ethic got on the lightweight’s nerves a bit.

RELATED: IAN GARRY REFLECTS ON NEAR-FIGHT WITH KHAMZAT CHIMAEV ALONGSIDE WIFE IN AN ELEVATOR: “HAVE A FIGHT WITH HIM”

Michael Chandler

“If he keeps his head on his shoulders, he could be champion one day for sure.” Michael Chandler responded on The MMA Hour when asked about Ian Garry. “But he’s got a tough test ahead of him in Vicente. Both of those guys I would consider teammates, probably Vicente more because I’ve trained with Vicente for years and years. Ian is now bouncing around a little bit [too]. We’ll see how it works out for him.”

He continued, “He’s very much a ‘me’ kind of fighter. Whereas I’ve always been a ‘we’ kind of fighter. Focus on the team, more than myself. He’s more ‘I know exactly what to do, I step inside the cage’ kind of guy… I don’t think he’s a bad dude. He picked Conor to beat me I think, so that’s good. He’s his childhood hero man, so me and Ian can have that banter back and forth, it’s all good man.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Chandler? Are you excited about Ian Garry’s return later this month?

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington still proud of 'Easy Fight' with Jorge Masvidal: "50-43 and a soda"

Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski vows to embarrass Ilia Topuria in UFC 298 return: "I am still that guy"

Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is out to prove a point against Ilia Topuria.

Jamahal Hill
UFC

Police report claims Jamahal Hill "sucker punched" his brother after being accused of "abandoning his own daughter"

Cole Shelton - December 5, 2023

Some details have become public involving Jamahal Hill’s arrest for domestic violence.

Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington says he already feels like the champion after “beating” Kamaru Usman at UFC 268: “I came back and rallied”

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2023

Colby Covington believes he should’ve had his hand raised in his rematch with Kamaru Usman.

Dana White
Stipe Miocic

Dana White explains why the UFC won’t be stripping Jon Jones of his heavyweight title: “The Stipe fight has to happen”

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2023

Don’t expect UFC CEO Dana White to entertain the idea of stripping Jon Jones of the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Stephen Thompson Leon Edwards

Stephen Thompson reacts after Leon Edwards suggests middleweight title shot with win over Colby Covington: “I think that’s crap”

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2023
Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones' blistering rant on his career accomplishments

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2023

Tom Aspinall has a response to Jon Jones’ recent tirade.

Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush
Beneil Dariush

What's next for Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush after UFC Austin?

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023

In the main event of UFC Austin, a battle of top 10 lightweights went down as Arman Tsarukyan took on Beneil Dariush.

Giga Chikadze
Josh Emmett

WATCH | Giga Chikadze shares exact moment he tore his groin which forced him out of UFC 296 fight against Josh Emmett

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023

Giga Chikadze has been forced out of his UFC 296 fight against Josh Emmett.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Surgery
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev set for surgery, vows to "smash somebody" in his UFC return

Jeffrey Walter - December 4, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev will be going under the knife after suffering an injury during his UFC 294 fight with Kamaru Usman.