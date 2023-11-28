Ian Garry reflects on near-fight with Khamzat Chimaev alongside wife in an elevator: “Have a fight with him”

By Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

UFC stars Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev nearly came to blows in an elevator last year.

Khamzat Chimaev and Ian Garry

‘The Future’ and ‘Borz’ are two young stars who have made a lot of headlines with their brash-talking nature. Furthermore, the two have made it clear that they wish to clash one day. In fact, Ian Garry has gone as far as to refer to Khamzat Chimaev as his “dream opponent”.

Despite the fact that the two are no longer in the same weight class, they nearly fought last April. Speaking to MMA On Point in an interview, Ian Garry shed light on a previous run-in with Khamzat Chimaev. The two were slated to fight at UFC 273 in April, against different opponents, and ran into each other during fight week.

Retelling the story, Ian Garry noted that he was with his wife at the time. According to the Irishman, she wanted to him to go through with the potential fight, despite the fact that they were scheduled to fight that weekend. Ultimately, the two didn’t end up coming to blows.

RELATED: DANA WHITE TEASES UFC SUPERFIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT, WITHOUT CONOR MCGREGOR: “JUST POPPED UP”

Ian Machado Garry

“I’ll tell you a funny story about Khamzat,” Garry told MMA On Point. “We got in the elevator, and me and my wife are standing there, press the button, doors open, Khamzat and his missus… I’d love to have a fight here. I’d love to just swing hands with Khamzat in the middle of an elevator. The stories would’ve been f****ing cool.” (h/t MMAMania)

He continued, “My missus is looking at me with eyes popped out of her f****ing skull and she’s like, do it, have a fight with him. In my head I’m thinking my teammates about to fight him tomorrow. I’m not f***ing ruining that. There’s two f***ing women in here. Me and him are gonna go to the death if we fight in an elevator. We step out the lift and my wife just looks at me and goes, ‘You’re a p***y.’”

What do you make of these comments? How do you think a fight between Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev would go?

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White teases UFC superfight announcement, without Conor McGregor: "Just popped up"

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023
Michael Page
UFC

Leaked war room photo reveals Michael Page's UFC debut booked for January

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Michael Page appears to be a UFC fighter.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
UFC

Nate Diaz’s UFC payouts revealed in UFC anti-trust lawsuit

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Nate Diaz’s UFC payouts have been revealed in the UFC anti-trust lawsuit.

Paddy Pimblett
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett names two potential opponents for after he beats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Paddy Pimblett has already named two potential opponents for after he beats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean
UFC

Demetrious Johnson ranks himself at No. 2 amongst MMA’s greatest fighters of all-time: “Nobody has been able to do what I’ve been able to”

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Demetrious Johnson is ranking himself No. 2 amongst MMA’s greatest fighters of all-time.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147 with Beneil Dariush, Jimmie Rivera, Ben Rothwell, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023
Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Michael Bisping explains what’s going to make Colby Covington “very, very dangerous come fight night” at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

Michael Bisping has revealed what makes Colby Covington such a dangerous opponent for Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett responds to critics who call him ‘Paddy the fatty’ between fight camps: “Gang of wankers”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has responded to fight fans who have criticized his weight gain between fight camps.

Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping explains why he’s picking Anthony Smith to defeat Khalil Rountree on short notice

Susan Cox - November 27, 2023

Michael Bisping is explaining why he’s picking Anthony Smith to defeat Khalil Rountree on short notice.

Sean Strickland, Gun, Car Thief, UFC
UFC

Video | Sean Strickland confronts suspected car thief with gun in hand

Susan Cox - November 27, 2023

Sean Strickland confronted a suspected car thief.