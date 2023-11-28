Ian Garry reflects on near-fight with Khamzat Chimaev alongside wife in an elevator: “Have a fight with him”

UFC stars Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev nearly came to blows in an elevator last year.

‘The Future’ and ‘Borz’ are two young stars who have made a lot of headlines with their brash-talking nature. Furthermore, the two have made it clear that they wish to clash one day. In fact, Ian Garry has gone as far as to refer to Khamzat Chimaev as his “dream opponent”.

Despite the fact that the two are no longer in the same weight class, they nearly fought last April. Speaking to MMA On Point in an interview, Ian Garry shed light on a previous run-in with Khamzat Chimaev. The two were slated to fight at UFC 273 in April, against different opponents, and ran into each other during fight week.

Retelling the story, Ian Garry noted that he was with his wife at the time. According to the Irishman, she wanted to him to go through with the potential fight, despite the fact that they were scheduled to fight that weekend. Ultimately, the two didn’t end up coming to blows.

RELATED: DANA WHITE TEASES UFC SUPERFIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT, WITHOUT CONOR MCGREGOR: “JUST POPPED UP”

“I’ll tell you a funny story about Khamzat,” Garry told MMA On Point. “We got in the elevator, and me and my wife are standing there, press the button, doors open, Khamzat and his missus… I’d love to have a fight here. I’d love to just swing hands with Khamzat in the middle of an elevator. The stories would’ve been f****ing cool.” (h/t MMAMania)

He continued, “My missus is looking at me with eyes popped out of her f****ing skull and she’s like, do it, have a fight with him. In my head I’m thinking my teammates about to fight him tomorrow. I’m not f***ing ruining that. There’s two f***ing women in here. Me and him are gonna go to the death if we fight in an elevator. We step out the lift and my wife just looks at me and goes, ‘You’re a p***y.’”

What do you make of these comments? How do you think a fight between Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev would go?