Colby Covington still proud of ‘Easy Fight’ with Jorge Masvidal: “50-43 and a soda”

By Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again slammed Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

The saga between ‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ is quite a lengthy one. Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were close friends and training partners, but after the latter reportedly didn’t pay a coach, they began feuding. As a result, the former interim champion was kicked out of American Top Team as well.

All the bad blood led up to a fight at UFC 272 last March. There, Colby Covington mostly dominated the fight, save for a few competitive early moments and a knockdown in the fourth. He won the bout by a lopsided unanimous decision, but it was clear that his feud with Jorge Masvidal wasn’t over.

Jorge Masvidal later assaulted Colby Covington weeks after their fight in the cage. While their legal situation is now behind them, it’s clear that they still hate each other. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN, ‘Chaos’ reflected on his win over his friend-turned-foe last month, and seemed proud of his work.

Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington

“It was an easy fight,” Colby Covington stated in the interview when asked about his UFC 272 fight with Jorge Masvidal. “Five rounds of domination, 50-43 and a soda. You know, I’ve been big-bothering that guy my whole life. He’s never won a second of any round off of me. Just another dominating performance.”

He continued, “Especially coming off a three-month turnaround after beating Marty Usman in Madison Square Garden. I thought I rallied and won the last three rounds, I dropped him in the fourth. So, I feel like I beat him that night.”

What do you make of these comments about Jorge Masvidal? Are you excited about Colby Covington’s return later this month at UFC 296?

