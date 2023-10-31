Leon Edwards’ gym Team Renegade responds to Ian Garry’s comments: “Not in line with what we’re creating”

The gym of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Ian Garry’s comments.

‘Rocky’ is currently in training camp for a UFC 296 return against Colby Covington. Slated for the undercard is ‘The Future’, as he will face Vicente Luque. Over the last few months, Leon Edwards and Ian Garry have spent some time together at Team Renegade. Granted, their time together was very brief.

See, the Irishman trains with his next opponent, hence the move to a new gym. While his time at Team Renegade likely wouldn’t be permanent, Ian Garry now doesn’t have the option. Earlier this month, he revealed in a recent interview that Leon Edwards and his head coach had him banned from the gym.

Now, just a few days removed from Ian Garry’s comments, Team Renegade released a statement. Leon Edwards gym released the statement to The Independent, making it clear that things weren’t personal with the prospect. It was just a differing view in training that led to the split.

“Sometimes the coaches allow fighters to come in from the outside, but this is very much a privilege and not the norm.” The statement released from Leon Edwards’ gym Team Renegade to The Independent earlier this week read. “If the coaches feel it’s not adding to the team’s culture, a fighter is refused entrance. Ian Garry’s more nomadic approach to preparation has given him great results, but it’s not in line with what we are creating at Team Renegade.”

The statement concluded, “This has nothing to do with one specific fighter or a specific coach.”

What do you make of these comments from Team Renegade? Are you excited for Leon Edwards and Ian Garry’s return at UFC 296?