Conor McGregor teases entry into Ireland’s Presidential race: “A true democracy!”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor seemingly might leave the cage for the political arena.

‘The Notorious’ recently re-enrolled in the USADA testing pool to clear the path for his UFC return. Famously, Conor McGregor coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler this summer. That bout with the former Bellator champion is currently expected for sometime next year.

Well, that was the goal, anyway. Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently revealed that their targeted April return at UFC 300 was likely off the table. While that’s far from confirmed, it seems that the Irishman has bigger things on his mind at the moment. Namely, becoming President.

Over the last few days, Conor McGregor has teased that he will enter the 2025 Ireland Presidential race. The former UFC champion teased the news in several posts on X, including one responding to Elon Musk. While he hasn’t released a platform or anything like that, he seems determined to enter the political fray.

“I’d fancy my chances Elon, 100%,” Conor McGregor responded to Elon Musk’s post on X, teasing a run for President. ” I’d need to be nominated either by: at least 20 members of the Oireachtas; or at least four local authorities (AKA county councils) to run. Most (26) local authorities are county councils. There are also 3 city councils (Dublin, Galway, and Cork) and 2 councils that oversee a city and a county (Limerick and Waterford).”

He continued, “A process. Either way, I’d just be happy with absolute transparency and consultation to the public. Currently there is none. Not an iota. False promises come around the time of election and then it is literally straight ignorance into the face thereafter. It’s disgusting. Even opposition politics seems to me more about the attempt of gaining power vs seeking their change. If those currently in power agreed to usher in all opposition stance on change it wouldn’t even be enough. It’s power/greed, the aim.”

“… A true democracy!… This is why I’d run, if I was to. To be a voice of the people that deserve to be heard. President of Ireland is a unique position to other countries but it would demand response to questioning. Dialect would be so good for us in the public. Our people feel ignored. Unheard. Until of course election time. Then the waffle begins.”

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Do you believe he’ll return to the UFC?