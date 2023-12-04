Neil Magny claims Ian Garry’s “child abuser” comments almost cost him custody of his kids

Ian Garry’s Feud With Neil Magny Almost Had Strong Consequences

During an interview with James Lynch for SportsKeeda, Neil Magny discussed how the comment from Ian Garry almost led to him losing custody of his kids (h/t LowKickMMA.com).

“[Garry’s comments] in itself had a lot more consequences than just like nonsense at the press conference,” Magny revealed. “There were literally screenshots being taken of headlines saying that I’m a child abuser and I’d do this to my kids. There were screenshots being taken and put into apps and things like that that would be admissible in court where I’m literally fighting for custody of my children.”

Magny was in the midst of a custody battle in court. It was a scary situation for Magny, who was able to avoid disaster and says he now has a good relationship with the mother of his children.

“When it was all said and done… there was something that came out very poorly on my end. The way he chose to blow it out of proportion has some pretty significant consequences for me. It was just a lot bigger than just selling a pay-per-view… It was literally my children’s relationship [with me] was at stake at that point.”