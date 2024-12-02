Dakota Ditcheva opens up on MMA future following PFL tournament win: “I’m not abandoning that belt just yet”

By Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Dakota Ditcheva has no plans of leaving the PFL for the UFC just yet.

Dakota Ditcheva

‘Dangerous’ returned to the cage over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. On Friday night, Dakota Ditcheva met former UFC title challenger Taila Santos in the finals of the 2024 PFL women’s flyweight tournament. The Brazilian was expected to serve as the undefeated striker’s biggest challenge to date.

However, Santos was dominated like everyone else. Dakota Ditcheva landed big shots on the former UFC contender early and often, ultimately scoring a second-round knockout win. The knockout loss was the Brazilian’s first, and the first defeat she’s suffered some signing with the PFL earlier this year. For Ditcheva, the victory was vindication that she’s the star she’s been telling everyone she is.

However, quick questions were being asked about the 26-year-old’s future. Given the way Dakota Ditcheva went through Taila Santos, some wondered if a UFC move could be next for her. The British striker stopped the Brazilian inside of two rounds, while the likes of Valentina Shevchenko and Erin Blanchfield had to go through war to earn decision nods.

Dakota Ditcheva opens up on potential UFC move following PFL title win

However, don’t expect to see Dakota Ditcheva in the UFC anytime soon. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the young striker was asked what could be next. There, Ditcheva confirmed she was locked up with the PFL for a while, and that she’s currently focused on defending her title.

“I was expecting it.” Dakota Ditcheva stated to Ariel Helwani when asked about speculation she could head to the UFC. “I’m locked up with PFL, I will definitely be fighting with PFL next year. Especially now that I’ve won this title, that locks me in. I’ve got to defend it, and I’m not planning on abandoning that belt just yet. I’m only 26 as well, I’ve got so much more to give to the PFL.”

She continued, “Hopefully, we’ll come up with a few good things next year. I don’t know what the situation is, if you’ll see me fighting in the tournament again or we’ll have some big fights, I don’t know, we’ll see. I would [go through the tournament again], because I really enjoyed it.”

What do you make of these comments from Dakota Ditcheva? Who do you want to see the PFL champion fight next?

