Miesha Tate uncertain on retirement heading into Julia Avila fight: “Any fight at any point could be my final fight”

By Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2023

Former UFC champion Miesha Tate’s fight with Julia Avila this Saturday could be her last.

Miesha Tate

‘Cupcake’ has been out of the octagon since a unanimous decision loss to Lauren Murphy last July. That was Miesha Tate’s first down at flyweight, and she quickly announced plans to return to bantamweight post-fight. That loss to ‘Lucky’ put the former champion at 1-2 since her 2021 return.

Now, Miesha Tate is scheduled to return opposite Julia Avila this Saturday night at UFC Austin. For her part, ‘Ragin Panda’ has been out of the cage since a win over Julija Stoliarenko in June 2021. Heading into his women’s bantamweight clash, both women are looking to get back on the right track.

However, Miesha Tate admittedly has a lot of uncertainty heading into her return. Speaking at UFC Austin media day earlier today, the former champion previewed her fight against Julia Avila. There, she admitted that while she still has title ambitions, any fight could be her last at this point.

Miesha-Tate

PhotoCred: MMA Mania

“It feels right to be here right now,” Miesha Tate stated at UFC media day, just days out from her return against Julia Avila. “It feels like this is what I meant to do, and this is what I want to be doing. So, I think when all those things come together, when you know it’s right, it’s right. At some point, this chapter is going to close and I certainly think I’m much closer to the end of it than I ever have been before.”

She continued, “But, it didn’t stop with my last fight, I don’t know if it’ll stop with this fight. I mean I really feel like any fight at any point could be my final fight. I’m okay with that.”

What do you make of these comments from Miesha Tate? Do you think she’ll defeat Julia Avila this Saturday?

Julia Avila Miesha Tate UFC

