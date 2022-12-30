Greta Thunberg roasts Andrew Tate following his recent arrest in Romania

Greta Thunberg, Andrew Tate’s newly-found internet nemesis, didn’t shy away in roasting the controversial star after he was arrested yesterday alongside his brother Tristan Tate.

Tate’s home was raided for the second time this year, with both brothers being arrested on site. It was believed to be in connection with a human trafficking probe.

The former kickboxing star has taken the internet by storm over the last year with his toxic takes and views. His actions and controversy have resulted in him being banned from Twitter on several occasions. He’s also permanently banned from Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok. Somehow, Tate has still managed to stay relevant worldwide.

With absurd statements and beliefs, Tate constantly puts himself on the firing line for abuse and scrutiny from the public. This week the 36-year-old got into a back-and-forth Twitter exchange with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

See the Twitter exchange below.

Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate get into Twitter exchange

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Greta’s response is currently liked by 3.6 million Twitter users and rising. Having to get the last word in, Tate went as far as responding to the teenager with a video message:

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Tate’s video response was the actual reason the Romanian police were able to arrest both brothers. The video showed a pizza box displayed on the table in front of him, which confirmed to the authorities he was back in the country.

Much to the internet’s delight, Greta had the last laugh and fired one last jab at Tate following the news of his arrest.

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

“This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes”. Greta Tweeted.

Following his release, Tate took to Twitter: “The Matrix sent their agents.”

What do you make of this odd clash of personalities? Let us know in the comments!