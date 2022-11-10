Video | Jake Paul and Andrew Tate have first face-off ahead of discussions of a boxing match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former kickboxer Andrew Tate might face off next after all.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his decision victory over Anderson Silva last month. The win was by far the most back-and-forth fight of his career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown sealed the victory for the YouTuber. The win moved him to 6-0 in his short boxing journey to this point.

- Advertisement -

Following the fight, the Ohio native once again took aim at an MMA fighter. In his career thus far, Paul has made a habit out of boxing former UFC stars and seemed destined to do that next. In his post-fight interview, he called out Nate Diaz, who had recently fought out his MMA contract the month prior.

Since then, there’s been very little talk as to when the clash could happen. Now, it makes sense why. On Twitter, Paul shared a video of him facing off with controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate in a boxing ring. The tweet hinted that the two were likely in negotiations, and has since gone viral.

- Advertisement -

The former kickboxer holds a professional record of 76-9, but he’s far more known for his work out of the ring. Tate went viral for his comments about women, politics, and virtually everything. He was subsequently banned from several social platforms. Following his banning, Paul publically supported Tate and argued against de-platforming.

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate were originally rumored to face off earlier this year. As the kickboxer was even seen with the YouTuber’s promotional team and manager. However, for unknown reasons, the fight never came together, as Paul instead fought ‘The Spider’. Based on this tweet, the matchup could be happening soon, if all goes well.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see the boxing match? Who do you think would win? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -