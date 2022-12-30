Shavkat Rakhmonov hilariously reacts to Kevin Lee’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Where do I fit into this”

Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to know where he fits into the welterweight division.

‘Nomad’ has been out of action since his clash with Neil Magny in June. The bout was the biggest test of the undefeated fighter’s career thus far, but he was seemingly unfazed. Rakhmonov dominated the veteran en route to a second-round submission win.

The unbeaten welterweight contender was slated to face Geoff Neal next month. However, ‘Hands of Steel’ withdrew from the matchup earlier this week. Since then, Rakhmonov and Neal have been going back and forth over social media, but the matchup has yet to be rebooked.

With that in mind, Shavkat Rakhmonov is seemingly hunting for an opponent. Earlier today, the welterweight decided to jump into a Twitter conversation between Kevin Lee and Khamzat Chimaev. Over the last few weeks, the latter has stated that nobody wants to fight him, and he’s had trouble getting a bout scheduled.

Thanks to those comments, ‘The Motown Phenom’ called to face the Chechen. Lee famously departed the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Daniel Rodriguez, later signing with Eagle FC. The former title challenger defeated Diego Sanchez in his promotional debut the following March.

It appears that Kevin Lee is hoping to re-enter the UFC, and is ready to face Khamzat Chimaev to do it. However, the callout was laughed off by many, and there’s been no movement toward a possible signing.

Where do I fit into this? https://t.co/GQ9z0vlnMf — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) December 30, 2022

Now, Shavkat Rakhmonov is the latest to poke fun at the callout. On Twitter, the undefeated contender jokingly asked how he fits into Lee’s callout. The joke is a reference to former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen.

‘The Bad Guy’ famously released a YouTube video in 2019, asking the same question of Lee. The video later became a popular meme amongst fans and fighters when discussing the Michigan native.

