Gilbert Burns believes Conor McGregor is “100%” taking the Ryan Garcia approach ahead of UFC 303: “He’s not drinking”

By Harry Kettle - May 31, 2024

UFC fighter Gilbert Burns doesn’t believe Conor McGregor was actually drinking in the recent video of him partying.

Conor McGregor partying

As we know, Conor McGregor will finally make his return to the Octagon next month. He’ll do so by taking on Michael Chandler in a contest that has been in the making for well over a year. In the eyes of many, the Irishman is the favorite, but others wonder how seriously he’s taking this challenge.

One of the reasons for that comes from the recent footage of him partying. While it’s not confirmed whether or not he had a drink, McGregor himself has suggested that he’s been off alcohol for a few weeks now in preparation for UFC 303.

In the eyes of Gilbert Burns, that’s probably true, as he noted during a recent podcast.

Burns’ thoughts on McGregor

“He’s not drinking. I don’t think he’s drinking. He’s playing the Ryan Garcia character, 100%.”

What Burns is referring to, more than likely, is Ryan Garcia’s antics ahead of his collision with Devin Haney. It appeared as if Ryan was going off the rails but when it came to the actual fight, he was able to defeat Haney in quite the upset.

McGregor probably isn’t thinking that far into it, if we had to guess. At the same time, he’d be foolish to take someone like Michael Chandler likely, and we can’t wait to see how the two mesh together when fight night arrives.

Do you agree with Gilbert Burns? If you had to give a prediction for the upcoming Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight, who would you back and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Conor McGregor Gilbert Burns UFC

