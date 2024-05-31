Gilbert Burns believes Conor McGregor is “100%” taking the Ryan Garcia approach ahead of UFC 303: “He’s not drinking”

UFC fighter Gilbert Burns doesn’t believe Conor McGregor was actually drinking in the recent video of him partying.

As we know, Conor McGregor will finally make his return to the Octagon next month. He’ll do so by taking on Michael Chandler in a contest that has been in the making for well over a year. In the eyes of many, the Irishman is the favorite, but others wonder how seriously he’s taking this challenge.

One of the reasons for that comes from the recent footage of him partying. While it’s not confirmed whether or not he had a drink, McGregor himself has suggested that he’s been off alcohol for a few weeks now in preparation for UFC 303.

In the eyes of Gilbert Burns, that’s probably true, as he noted during a recent podcast.