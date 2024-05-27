Fans express concern following recent footage of Conor McGregor having a wild night in Dublin ahead of UFC 303: “He’s lost the fight”

By Harry Kettle - May 27, 2024

A parade of fans have expressed concern over recent footage of Conor McGregor partying ahead of his return at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor partying

Next month, Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon for the first time in three years. He’ll do so against Michael Chandler, a man he’s been lined up to face for quite some time now. As you can imagine, a lot of fans are pretty intrigued to see how the Irishman is going to fare after all that time away.

Conor has made it clear that he believes he can beat Chandler with relative ease. The mixed martial arts world, however, isn’t so sure, especially when you consider some of the performances the former Bellator star has produced since arriving in the UFC.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor’s verbal attacks during recent Q+A: ‘Put down the whiskey!”

Now, fans and pundits have a new reason to be concerned after video footage leaked of Conor partying just a few weeks out from the fight. In fact, a few of them had some thoughts on it.

McGregor’s partying concerns fans

“He’s lost the fight”
“He’s so high”
“Conor really out here wildin’ like Garcia”
“He’s never touching gold again sad”
“This man is not winning dawg”
“The Conor fight won’t happen. Conor pulls out last minute and Chandler fights the backup replacement fighter”

It’s understandable to be a bit worried about McGregor. We all know he loves the sesh, and we know that he has all the money in the world. At the same time, he’s still a competitor at heart, and we imagine he’ll be locked in by the time fight night arrives.

What do you make of this footage? Do you believe that Conor McGregor will defeat Michael Chandler at UFC 303? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

