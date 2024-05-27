Fans express concern following recent footage of Conor McGregor having a wild night in Dublin ahead of UFC 303: “He’s lost the fight”

A parade of fans have expressed concern over recent footage of Conor McGregor partying ahead of his return at UFC 303.

Next month, Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon for the first time in three years. He’ll do so against Michael Chandler, a man he’s been lined up to face for quite some time now. As you can imagine, a lot of fans are pretty intrigued to see how the Irishman is going to fare after all that time away.

Conor has made it clear that he believes he can beat Chandler with relative ease. The mixed martial arts world, however, isn’t so sure, especially when you consider some of the performances the former Bellator star has produced since arriving in the UFC.

Now, fans and pundits have a new reason to be concerned after video footage leaked of Conor partying just a few weeks out from the fight. In fact, a few of them had some thoughts on it.

Conor McGregor was on that Ryan Garcia training regimen this weekend 😭 pic.twitter.com/QASY2TKYFB — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 26, 2024

He's lost the fight — Donald Exotic (@GitterMma) May 26, 2024

He’s so high 😆 — Chris Mancuso 🚀🚀 (@SeltzerKing_) May 26, 2024

Conor really out here wildin' like Garcia 😂😭 — April Rae (@aprilrae_xo) May 26, 2024

He’s never touching gold again sad — AlexSteel (@SteelSteel23) May 26, 2024