Sean Strickland reacts after Conor McGregor is voted top BLF in the UFC: “No that f***ing little leprechaun”

By Harry Kettle - May 31, 2024

UFC star Sean Strickland has reacted to Conor McGregor being voted the “best looking” fighter in the UFC by AI.

Sean Strickland

We all know that Sean Strickland is a divisive figure in mixed martial arts. From his fight style to what he says in the media, you never quite know what’s coming next from him. Of course, he’s a commodity for the promotion, if only because he makes so many headlines.

This weekend, he’ll make his return to the Octagon when he takes on Paulo Costa. In recent days, Costa has also been making noise with some interesting remarks. One such example of that was when he bemoaned not being voted the best looking fighter on the UFC roster by AI Face Analyzer (via Free Bets), which used the Golden Ratio of Facial Aesthetics to create a top 20 list out of the roster.

RELATED: Sean Strickland says the only way he loses to Paulo Costa at UFC 302 is if he “f***s up”

During his media day commitments, Strickland also had his say.

Strickland reacts to BLF rankings

“No that f***ing little leprechaun, dude?” Strickland said. “That motherf***er looks like he’s putting his head under f***ing urinals, no f***ing way.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

The actual rankings can be seen below, as per MMA Mania.

1. Conor McGregor 9.27
2. Paulo Costa 9.24
3. Leon Edwards 8.51
4. Sean Strickland 8.36
5. Max Holloway 8.34
6. Sean O’Malley 8.27
7. Chris Weidman 8.25
8. Song Yadong 8.17
9. Paddy Pimblett 8.06
10. Alex Volkanovski 7.92
11. Dricus Du Plessis 7.89
12. Alexandre Pantoia 7.89
13. Khamzat Chimaev 7.85
14. Kamaru Usman 7.83
15. Charles Oliveira 7.82
16. Dustin Poirier 7.81
17. Robert Whitakker 7.54
18. Aliamain Sterling 7.54
19. Tom Aspinall 7.41
20. Islam Makhachev 7.89

What do you make of these AI rankings? In terms of Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa, who do you predict will walk away from UFC 302 with the win and why do you believe that? Let us know your thoughts on this and UFC 302 as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

Conor McGregor Sean Strickland UFC

