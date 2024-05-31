Sean Strickland reacts after Conor McGregor is voted top BLF in the UFC: “No that f***ing little leprechaun”

UFC star Sean Strickland has reacted to Conor McGregor being voted the “best looking” fighter in the UFC by AI.

We all know that Sean Strickland is a divisive figure in mixed martial arts. From his fight style to what he says in the media, you never quite know what’s coming next from him. Of course, he’s a commodity for the promotion, if only because he makes so many headlines.

This weekend, he’ll make his return to the Octagon when he takes on Paulo Costa. In recent days, Costa has also been making noise with some interesting remarks. One such example of that was when he bemoaned not being voted the best looking fighter on the UFC roster by AI Face Analyzer (via Free Bets), which used the Golden Ratio of Facial Aesthetics to create a top 20 list out of the roster.

During his media day commitments, Strickland also had his say.