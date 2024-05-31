Fight fans react after photo suggests Paulo Costa may have a staph infection ahead of UFC 302

Fight fans have reacted to a photo that suggests Paulo Costa may be suffering with a staph infection heading into UFC 302.

On Saturday night, Paulo Costa will make his return to the Octagon. We all know that Paulo is a pretty divisive figure, and while he may not be the most consistent fighter in the cage, he knows how to make noise outside of it.

For the most part, that stems from his actions on social media which always cause a stir. From ‘secret juice’ to teasing other fighters, he likes saying and doing things that are going to make headlines. This weekend, he’ll hope to make headlines in a different way when he takes on Sean Strickland.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev addresses speculation of a Staph infection ahead of UFC 302

Alas, while there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the bout, some are concerned after recent photos of Costa’s foot indicated that he may be suffering from a staph infection.

Paulo Costa got Staph Infection too 💀 pic.twitter.com/r7qud7yrgc — MrTestoestrogen (@MrTestoestrogen) May 30, 2024

Why everybody has staph infection 😭 — pastillero 🦁 (@pastillero83) May 30, 2024

Literally I blame the gyms they need to clean them properly — MrTestoestrogen (@MrTestoestrogen) May 30, 2024

Secret juice side effects. — D (@Darrehh) May 30, 2024

staff infections boutta 10-7 this whole card — i like drinking water (@Officalmehbroh2) May 30, 2024