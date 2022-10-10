Frank Mir reveals plans to have his final fight occur next year on the same card as his daughter: “She can headline the card, I can open it”

Frank Mir has revealed his plan to fight one more time – and he wants to do so on the same card as his daughter.

For so many years now, Frank Mir. has been viewed as one of the most iconic heavyweights of his generation. In addition to being a former UFC champion, he’s also been in there with some of the very best fighters in the history of the division – and that’s not an understatement.

He’s even tested the waters in professional boxing and Triad Combat but at the age of 43, many felt as if his time in the spotlight had come to an end.

As it turns out, though, Mir does want to compete again, on the same card as his daughter Bella.

“Next year I’m gonna go out and fight again, because actually I wanna fight once on the same card with Bella, as my last fight. She can headline the card, I can open it type of thing, you know what I mean?

“How many times is that going to happen in history? Barring lightning striking, a car accident or something r*****ed, Bella will be a UFC champ – or whatever league she wants to join. It’s a no brainer.

“It’s like when you look at Bo Nickal, you say what do you think is gonna happen to that guy, I’m like he’s a champ, dude.”

Bella Mir, 19, currently holds a 3-0 record since turning pro with the teenager picking up wins in both iKon FF and XFN, with her latest success taking place in June of this year.

Would you like to see Frank Mir return and compete on the same card as his daughter Bella? If so, do you want to see him face a rising prospect or a fellow veteran? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

