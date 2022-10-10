Daniel Cormier explains altercation with Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules: “I had to put him in his place because he’s being disrespectful”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has explained the altercation he had with Seth Rollins during his Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules.

It’s well known that Daniel Cormier has always been a big fan of professional wrestling and on Saturday night, he got the chance to step foot inside a WWE ring for the first time at WWE Extreme Rules.

He served as the special guest referee in the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle which, ultimately, was won by Riddle. During the contest, however, Cormier had to get physical with Rollins after things got heated in the midst of the action.

During a backstage interview, the former two-weight UFC champion explained what transpired.

“I had to put him in his place because he’s a bit disrespectful. He grabbed me as I’m checking on Matt Riddle, but I said I would be fair, I thought I was that tonight, I came here to do a job and I thought I did that job to the best of my ability.”

“Thank you guys for having me, I appreciate it.”

Even mixed martial arts fans who don’t enjoy the world of WWE can appreciate the fact that for Cormier, this was clearly a big deal, and it’s another fun crossover that could open up the door for even more interactions between UFC and WWE talent in the years ahead.

Who knows, maybe that heavily rumoured Daniel Cormier vs Brock Lesnar showdown will happen after all – with the current rumour mill suggesting it’s definitely a distinct possibility.

Did you enjoy seeing Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee at Extreme Rules? Could he go on to do more work with WWE or do you expect it to be one and done? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

