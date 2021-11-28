Pros react after Kubrat Pulev TKO’s Frank Mir at Triller Triad Combat event

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Frank Mir squaring off with Kubrat Pulev.

Mir (0-1 Boxing, 19-3 MMA), a former UFC heavyweight champion, had made his professional boxing debut back in April where he suffered a loss to Steve Cunningham.

Meanwhile, Kubrat Pulev (28-2 Boxing) had most previously competed in December of 2020, where he suffered a ninth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat main event proved to be a quick and one-sided affair. Pulev was able to get off some big shots early and a big left hook had Frank Mir out on his feet. Thankfully the referee stepped in to call a stop to the contest before the former UFC champion sustained any further damage.

Official Triller Triad Combat Result: Kubrat Pulev def. Frank Mir via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pulev vs Mir’ below:

You can’t beat this @triller #triadcombat with @Metallica playing before the main event — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) November 28, 2021

Dan Miragliotta out here trying to get Frank Mir hurt. Good lord. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) November 28, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Kubrat Pulev defeating Frank Mir:

Hats off to Mir taking a fight a 28-2 Boxing World champion in Pulaev. He was outclassed . #TriadCombat — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) November 28, 2021

Son. This isn't good for Frank Mir. Dude has been catching some major brain damage lately. #TriadCombat — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 28, 2021

Solid acting, on scale of 1-TITO, I’d give it a 7. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 28, 2021

Frank Mir got hit so hard by Pulev that we got the “Finish Him!” animation. pic.twitter.com/YihgUXr7nA — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) November 28, 2021

With Pulev- Mir, can I ask why this commentator is going nuts like he can’t believe Pulev destroyed him? It was set as a mismatch. #Triller #TriadCombat — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021

