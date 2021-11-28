Pros react after Kubrat Pulev TKO’s Frank Mir at Triller Triad Combat event

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev at Triad Combat

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Frank Mir squaring off with Kubrat Pulev.

Mir (0-1 Boxing, 19-3 MMA), a former UFC heavyweight champion, had made his professional boxing debut back in April where he suffered a loss to Steve Cunningham.

Meanwhile, Kubrat Pulev (28-2 Boxing) had most previously competed in December of 2020, where he suffered a ninth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat main event proved to be a quick and one-sided affair. Pulev was able to get off some big shots early and a big left hook had Frank Mir out on his feet. Thankfully the referee stepped in to call a stop to the contest before the former UFC champion sustained any further damage.

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev in Triad Combat

Official Triller Triad Combat Result: Kubrat Pulev def. Frank Mir via TKO in Round 1

