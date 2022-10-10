Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson shares his one regret in life: “I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this”

Former UFC and Strikeforce star Josh Thomson has spoken about one of the only regrets he has from his life.

Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Josh Thomson did a pretty great job of entertaining the masses by putting on fun fights – which included being one of the only men to ever finish Nate Diaz.

In the present day, he works as an analyst alongside John McCarthy on their podcast and he also does commentary work for Bellator MMA.

Thomson is a popular figure in the sport and as such, fans enjoy hearing what he has to say, even when discussing something as sensitive as one of the regrets he has from his life.

“My one regret, and I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this – it’s just that there was one regret. It was the weekend that my dad passed. It was on a Thursday, which was my birthday, he called me and I missed his call because I was training and I looked at my phone as he called and I was like ‘I’ll call back right after and I forgot.'”

“I didn’t get done training until like 10 o’clock at night. I didn’t call back and I knew he worked early. Friday went, Saturday went, Sunday came and football was on. I knew he just sat around the house on Sundays and watched football, that’s my dad.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

The 45-year-old continues to serve as one of the most interesting pundits out there today, a role he will likely hold for quite some time.

What are your thoughts on Josh Thomson’s revelation and can you relate to it? What is one of your favourite memories from the career of Thomson and do you enjoy his podcast and Bellator work? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

