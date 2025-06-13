Francis Ngannou make surprise appearance at UFC Atlanta ceremonial weigh-ins

We may never see Francis Ngannou in the Octagon again, but the heavyweight star returned to the UFC stage in the lead-up to promotion’s Saturday night card in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion. He never actually lost his belt, but instead vacated the title when he parted ways with the promotion in 2023. That means he’s still the lineal MMA heavyweight champion.

Ngannou (18-3) had several reasons for leaving the UFC. The main factor was that he didn’t feel he was being compensated fairly. He also wanted to try his hand at pro boxing, which the promotion would not let him do.

Leaving the UFC to pursue better options was a massive gamble for the Cameroonian. However, it definitely paid off. He ultimately signed a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), and more notably partook in a pair of blockbuster boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. He lost both boxing matches, but made tens of millions of dollars in the process—far more than he’s made in his entire 21-fight MMA career.

While the move ultimately paid off for Ngannou, it made him one of the UFC’s biggest enemies. That made it very unlikely he’d ever return to the Octagon.

That isn’t stopping him from supporting Kamaru Usman in Atlanta.