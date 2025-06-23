Kevin Lee reveals he’s had his jaw wired shut following PFL defeat

By Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

UFC veteran Kevin Lee has revealed that he had his jaw wired shut following his defeat to Gadzhi Rabadanov last week.

Kevin Lee

As we know, Kevin Lee has done a lot of impressive things in mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, he was never quite able to fulfill the potential that many believed he had. Instead, he’s faltered more often than not, picking up a string of losses in the latter stages of his career. Now, following the aforementioned KO loss to Rabadanov, nobody really knows what the next step will be for him.

RELATED: Kevin Lee looking to prove the doubters wrong in PFL debut: “People have written me off”

He’s walked away from the sport before, and it would certainly make sense if he wanted to do it again given the damage he’s suffered. Alas, Lee is a fighter at heart, and he’s never been one to give up.

In a recent video, Lee confirmed that his jaw has been wired shut in the aftermath of the loss.

 

Beautiful life but it’s a brutal sport pic.twitter.com/XBWFHfU8zn

— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) June 22, 2025

Lee reveals injuries after defeat

“You know, I’m proud of what I was able to do during that fight. My jaw might be wired shut, and I’m gonna be drinking out of a straw, but, at least I was able to go out there, test myself, I’m no coward. I ain’t never been a coward.

“My body just gave out on me. My heart was there, I was proud of the way I prepared, I was able to make the weight on short notice. I was in tremendous shape. But, the fight just didn’t go the way I expected it to go. My legs just never got underneath me. I knew I was fighting a tough opponent, kids a world champion for a reason.

“I’m proud of what I was able to do in this sport, proud of what I was able to do last night. I can go and tell my kids, your daddy ain’t no coward. I showed up, I put it all out there, put it all on the line. I’m proud of that. We’ll see what’s next.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Kevin Lee Professional Fighters League (PFL)

