Kevin Lee reveals he’s had his jaw wired shut following PFL defeat

UFC veteran Kevin Lee has revealed that he had his jaw wired shut following his defeat to Gadzhi Rabadanov last week.

As we know, Kevin Lee has done a lot of impressive things in mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, he was never quite able to fulfill the potential that many believed he had. Instead, he’s faltered more often than not, picking up a string of losses in the latter stages of his career. Now, following the aforementioned KO loss to Rabadanov, nobody really knows what the next step will be for him.

He’s walked away from the sport before, and it would certainly make sense if he wanted to do it again given the damage he’s suffered. Alas, Lee is a fighter at heart, and he’s never been one to give up.

In a recent video, Lee confirmed that his jaw has been wired shut in the aftermath of the loss.