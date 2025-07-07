Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House

By BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Donald Trump says he plans on hosting a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday next year. Donn Davis is hoping the PFL can get in on the star-spangled MMA action.

Donn Davis, Donald Trump, PFL, UFC

Trump’s comments about a UFC card on the White House grounds sent the MMA world in a frenzy last week.

“We’re gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said. “We have a lot of lands there. We’re gonna build a little—we’re not, [UFC CEO] Dana [White] is going to do it, Dana’s great, one of a kind. Going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20 or 25 thousand people, and we’re gonna do that as part of [America] 250 also. We’re gonna have some incredible events. Some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fights are gonna be a big deal.”

Since then, many UFC fighters have requested to be part of Trump’s White House card.

On Monday, PFL’s founder and chairman, Davis, attempted to get his promotion in on the fun.

Davis says PFL will ‘wow’ Donald Trump before UFC

“MMA at White House great idea @realDonaldTrump for July 4, 2026,” Davis wrote on X. “PFL has WOW fight card for MMA fans to celebrate USA 250 anniversary! @PFLMMA afternoon @ufc evening.”

Davis’s post also included a visual for his “wow” PFL fight card. The main event would see former UFC champ Francis Ngannou take on Bellator export Vadim Nemkov. In the co-main event, we’d get a rematch between Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes. Honestly, it would be a shame to wait till 2026 for that one.

PFL, White House, UFC, Donald Trump

Photo via Donn Davis/PFL

Fans were divided on Davis’ suggestion. One called the thought of PFL and UFC working together for Donald Trump “incredible.” Others were not so kind.

“[Trump] said UFC event,” one user wrote. “Go away Donn.”

Another user noted that that Davis’ proposed PFL White House main card includes just one American, Liz Carmouche.

Would you like to see the PFL get involved in the White House fights Donald Trump is planning with the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Donald Trump Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker lays out retirement timeline for "fairy tale ending"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall gives stern warning to UFC fans about taking photos of his children

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Tom Aspinall will not tolerate having his personal space invaded, especially when it involves his children.

Joshua Van
UFC

Joshua Van shares message to those who don't believe in his UFC title aspirations

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Joshua Van has a message for those who don’t believe he can win UFC gold.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland denies UFC legend's claims of being kicked out of gym

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Sean Strickland has denied claims from one UFC icon on his departure from Team Quest.

Ben Askren
Corey Anderson

Former UFC star Corey Anderson praises Ben Askren amidst health concerns

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

Former UFC star Corey Anderson has praised his friend Ben Askren as he continues to go through his health scare.

Ilia Topuria, UFC

Ilia Topuria reveals he promised UFC he wouldn't move up to welterweight straight away

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025
Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier UFC 302
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev believes Dustin Poirier will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

Islam Makhachev is of the belief that former rival Dustin Poirier will defeat Max Holloway in their UFC 318 main event.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum gives his thoughts on how he can bounce back from UFC slump

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has given his thoughts on how he can rebound from his recent slump in the promotion.

Islam Makhachev training
UFC

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on potential UFC retirement timeline

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev has spoken out about the possibility of him retiring from mixed martial arts in the near future.

Jon Jones Octagon
Matt Brown

Jon Jones' legacy can't be tarnished by outside activities, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 6, 2025

Jon Jones’ legacy has been called into question for his outside antics, but one UFC legend says it shouldn’t matter.