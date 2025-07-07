Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House
Donald Trump says he plans on hosting a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday next year. Donn Davis is hoping the PFL can get in on the star-spangled MMA action.
Trump’s comments about a UFC card on the White House grounds sent the MMA world in a frenzy last week.
“We’re gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said. “We have a lot of lands there. We’re gonna build a little—we’re not, [UFC CEO] Dana [White] is going to do it, Dana’s great, one of a kind. Going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20 or 25 thousand people, and we’re gonna do that as part of [America] 250 also. We’re gonna have some incredible events. Some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fights are gonna be a big deal.”
Since then, many UFC fighters have requested to be part of Trump’s White House card.
On Monday, PFL’s founder and chairman, Davis, attempted to get his promotion in on the fun.
Davis says PFL will ‘wow’ Donald Trump before UFC
“MMA at White House great idea @realDonaldTrump for July 4, 2026,” Davis wrote on X. “PFL has WOW fight card for MMA fans to celebrate USA 250 anniversary! @PFLMMA afternoon @ufc evening.”
Davis’s post also included a visual for his “wow” PFL fight card. The main event would see former UFC champ Francis Ngannou take on Bellator export Vadim Nemkov. In the co-main event, we’d get a rematch between Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes. Honestly, it would be a shame to wait till 2026 for that one.
Fans were divided on Davis’ suggestion. One called the thought of PFL and UFC working together for Donald Trump “incredible.” Others were not so kind.
“[Trump] said UFC event,” one user wrote. “Go away Donn.”
Another user noted that that Davis’ proposed PFL White House main card includes just one American, Liz Carmouche.
Would you like to see the PFL get involved in the White House fights Donald Trump is planning with the UFC?
