Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House

Donald Trump says he plans on hosting a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday next year. Donn Davis is hoping the PFL can get in on the star-spangled MMA action.

Trump’s comments about a UFC card on the White House grounds sent the MMA world in a frenzy last week.

“We’re gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said. “We have a lot of lands there. We’re gonna build a little—we’re not, [UFC CEO] Dana [White] is going to do it, Dana’s great, one of a kind. Going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20 or 25 thousand people, and we’re gonna do that as part of [America] 250 also. We’re gonna have some incredible events. Some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fights are gonna be a big deal.”

Since then, many UFC fighters have requested to be part of Trump’s White House card.

On Monday, PFL’s founder and chairman, Davis, attempted to get his promotion in on the fun.