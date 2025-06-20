Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s possible UFC return

By Harry Kettle - June 20, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou possibly returning to the promotion.

Jon Jones

As we know, Jon Jones has been toying around with the idea of fighting Tom Aspinall for the longest time now. For the most part, it seems as if he doesn’t want to do it – despite the outcry from pretty much everyone in the mixed martial arts community.

RELATED: Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou’s possible future UFC return

It’s reminded many of when Jones was in a similar position with Francis Ngannou. For whatever reason, that fight didn’t come to fruition – despite the fact that it probably would’ve been one of the biggest showdowns in the history of the company. Now, Jon continues to flirt with the idea of retirement, and nobody really knows for sure where he stands.

In a recent interview, Jones gave his thoughts on the idea that Ngannou could possibly return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Jones’ view on Ngannou’s possible UFC return

“I think Dana gets things done,” Jones said on the “Full Send Podcast.” “I think business speaks before emotions. If Francis presents himself in a humble way, I think that he could very easily be back in the UFC.”

“Absolutely,” Jones said on the possibility of Ngannou returning to the UFC. “Dana White is one of the best sports minds in recent history for a reason, and money talks. Francis brings eyes, and I’m sure Dana will be interested.

“He can be stubborn. I think I’m an example. People, they grow and mature, and time changes things, and time heals all. There was moments in my career where I felt like Dana absolutely hated me. Now I feel he’s a big advocator for me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

