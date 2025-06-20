Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s possible UFC return

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou possibly returning to the promotion.

As we know, Jon Jones has been toying around with the idea of fighting Tom Aspinall for the longest time now. For the most part, it seems as if he doesn’t want to do it – despite the outcry from pretty much everyone in the mixed martial arts community.

It’s reminded many of when Jones was in a similar position with Francis Ngannou. For whatever reason, that fight didn’t come to fruition – despite the fact that it probably would’ve been one of the biggest showdowns in the history of the company. Now, Jon continues to flirt with the idea of retirement, and nobody really knows for sure where he stands.

In a recent interview, Jones gave his thoughts on the idea that Ngannou could possibly return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.