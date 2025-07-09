Kevin Lee calls broken jaw the worst injury he’s ever suffered in combat sports

By Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

Kevin Lee has reflected on the broken jaw that he suffered in his most recent fight, calling it the worst injury he’s suffered.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL

For the longest time, Kevin Lee was considered to be the next big thing in the world of mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, his career hasn’t quite panned out as many would’ve hoped, especially in the UFC.

In his most recent outing, Lee was defeated by Gadzhi Rabadanov in the first round. It was a pretty brutal knockout, to the point where he even had to have his jaw wired shut. It serves as the latest setback for a guy who, once upon a time, seemed to have one of the most promising futures in the sport.

In a recent clip posted to social media, Lee opened up about the impact that his broken jaw has had on him.

 

Lee discusses jaw injury

“Listen, I done had all types of injuries before,” Lee said on Instagram. “I done broke most of my fingers, my toes, broken bones in my foot. Twisted my ankle. Shin splints. Three knee surgeries — three ACL surgeries. Messed up my meniscus, my MCL, grade three tear in my hamstring. My hip. Tore my groin before. Had an ulcer before. My shoulders, I could keep going on.

“This kind of goes without saying but do not break your jaw. Do not get your jaw wired. This is the worst of the worst. There’s not even a close second. 24/7, it sucks. It f*cking sucks. There’s no two ways around it.”

Kevin Lee Professional Fighters League (PFL)

